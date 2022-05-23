Illustration: HuffPost; Photos: Getty

Below, we chat with Caroline Bologna, senior travel and culture reporter at HuffPost, about why you’ll want to put Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on your bucket list.

What drew you to Philadelphia as a place to visit or explore?

I first visited Philadelphia as a child because my older sister went to college there. Now living in New York as an adult, I’ve had the opportunity to go to Philly for several weekend getaways and always find something new to do. From the amazing food scene to the world-class museums to the endless historic sites, the city has so much to offer. And as a bonus, many of the best attractions are all in walking distance from each other.

What are the best times of year to visit?

I’ve been during all four seasons and truly enjoy the Philadelphia at every temperature. But if I had to choose, I’d probably say late spring and early summer ― in part because of the warm-weather events. Roots Picnic is coming back this year in June after a pandemic hiatus, and there will be a Juneteenth Parade later in the month as well. The Fourth of July is also an exciting time to visit the historic city.

What’s your best tip for getting there? How can you make the travel as stress-free as possible?

Philadelphia International Airport offers nonstop service to more than 100 destinations around the world, so it’s easy to reach by plane from most places. If you live on the East Coast, you can also drive to Philadelphia ― just make sure you know where you’re going to park. If your accommodations don’t include parking, be prepared to pay for a garage or read the street parking signs carefully.

Alternatively, you can take the Amtrak, NJ Transit or SEPTA Regional Rail to 30th Street Station. It’s is conveniently located near downtown Philadelphia and features famous sculptures you can admire while you wait for your return train.

Caroline Bologna/HuffPost From left to right: George Washington statue in front of Independence Hall, the famous LOVE sculpture and the view from the Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia.

Where do you recommend staying when you go?

If you’re seeking easy access to tourist attractions, stay in Old City, Center City or Rittenhouse Square. Philadelphia is full of great hotels, but some favorites include Le Meridien, Sofitel and The Logan. The Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton are truly impressive spaces if you’ve got a budget for luxury.

For those looking for something trendier, consider Lokal Hotel Fishtown ― a boutique offering in one of the city’s hippest neighborhoods. There are also tons of rental options on Airbnb and VRBO throughout Philly.

What are your go-to restaurants or foods to eat while you’re there?

Philadelphia is one of my absolute favorite food cities, so it’s hard to narrow down. I have a major sweet tooth, so I can’t pass up a visit to Federal Donuts to try the latest specials, The Bakeshop on Twentieth for cookies and scones, and K’Far for the best pistachio sticky buns.

What bars or entertainment spots do you make sure to hit? What’s good to drink there or what else should people know?

I always tell people to grab a drink at JG Skyhigh, the bar and lounge at the top of The Four Seasons. Even if a room there isn’t in your budget, you can still get the luxury experience and breathtaking views for the price of an expensive cocktail.

Caroline Bologna/HuffPost From left to right: pastries from K'Far, a cookie from The Bakeshop on Twentieth, and Vernick's carrot cake pie.

What are your favorite shops and what do you look for when you’re there?

When I was younger, I always wanted to go outside Philadelphia to the massive King of Prussia Mall. Now that I’m older, however, I have a greater appreciation for the local shops around Rittenhouse Row and Chestnut Hill.

During my last visit, I picked up local artisanal chocolates from Éclat Chocolate and explored the Fishtown bookstore-meets-gallery-meets-restaurant-and-lounge LMNO.



What’s your single favorite spot to go for photos and why?

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens is a unique spot and definitely makes for some incredible photos. It’s an impressive folk art environment covered with mosaics that features an indoor gallery, labyrinth and more.

What tourist attraction should people skip and what should they do instead?

If you only have time for one art museum, I’d skip the Philadelphia Art Museum and go to the nearby Barnes Foundation instead. There’s no other museum quite like it ― from the unique structure of the building to the layout of the displays to the interesting history behind the collection. (Still, while you’re in the area, take a minute to check out the iconic “Rocky” steps and statue outside the Philadelphia Art Museum.)

Where do you feel the most relaxed, calm or happy?

I feel most at ease strolling around Rittenhouse Square. The neighborhood is so scenic and charming and perfect for people-watching.

What scenic spots do you recommend checking out?

Boathouse Row is an underrated scenic spot along the Schuylkill River. You can rent a kayak for peak viewing opportunities. I also recommend Talula’s Garden for a meal in a lush outdoor setting.

Caroline Bologna/HuffPost From left to right: JG Skyhigh, the Barnes Foundation, and Eastern State Penitentiary.

What’s one thing you make sure to pack if you’re going and why?

Philadelphia is very much a walking city, so make sure to pack comfortable shoes to carry you through the day. And leave the heels at home if you’re staying in Old City, where you’ll find a number of cobblestone streets.

What are some specific planning tips to know before you go so you’re not stressed?

To avoid lines, consider getting the Philadelphia Pass and try to go to the popular attractions at off-peak times. Check out temporary exhibits as well, like POOL: A Social History of Segregation at Fairmount Water Works.

What surprised you about Philadelphia when you went the first time?

I grew up in the South, so when I first went to Philadelphia as a child, I was in awe of all the cobblestone streets, historic buildings and iconic monuments. It really is remarkable to think about how many pivotal moments in U.S. history took place in the City of Brotherly Love.

Anything else visitors should know?