Vaccine Envy Is Real. Here's How To Deal With It In A Healthy Way.

“As humans and Americans, we also innately desire things other people have,” said Jessi Gold, an assistant professor and psychiatrist who primarily sees health care professionals and college students at Washington University in St. Louis.

To be just a little bit glib about it, this season’s hot item isn’t a Birkin bag or Apple’s latest toy, it’s Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, said Gold.

“The vaccine is limited in availability, and anything limited is psychologically appealing to us ― and culturally as well ― and that innately will make us jealous and want it,” the psychiatrist said.

“We know our turn is coming, but that doesn’t mean we like waiting for it,” Gold explained. “We see images posted on Instagram of people getting the shot, and that only makes us want it more.”