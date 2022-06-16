The Most Common Side Effects Of The COVID Vaccine In Kids Under 5 (And How To Alleviate Them)

“Our expectation is that within weeks, every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment,” Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, told reporters during a recent press briefing.

The Pfizer vaccine for kids age 6 months to 4 years old is given in three doses: Each one is three micrograms, which is one-tenth of the dose for adults. The first two doses are spaced out three weeks apart and the third one is given at least two months after the second.

The Moderna vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old consists of two doses given four weeks apart. Each one is 25 micrograms, or one-quarter of the adult version.