Roomba, Dyson And Robot Vacuum Prime Day Deals That Leave Others In The Dust

There are a lot of Prime Day Roomba deals and robot vacuums on sale on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 will feature several robot and Roomba vacuums on sale this year.
We’re not going to pretend that a vacuum is the most exciting purchase out there for Prime Day 2019, but it sure as hell is the most practical. The thing is, most of us don’t want to buy something like a vacuum or TV at full price, instead preferring to pull the trigger on these home purchases when they’re on sale.

Chances are you’re probably due for an upgrade to your old vacuum that spits out more dirt than it collects. Cue all of the Prime Day sales on vacuums going on right now, like up to 30% off iRobot Roomba vacuums.

Whether you’ve been waiting to buy Dyson’s V8 Cordless Stick vacuum or want to rid yourself of cleaning duties altogether with a robot vacuum by iRobot or Shark, there are tons of Prime Day 2019 vacuum deals that don’t suck. Just remember that there are only a few hours left before these vacuum sales bite the dust, so move fast.

Here are some of the best Roomba, Dyson, robot and other vacuum deals on Amazon during Prime Day 2019:

1
iRobot Robotic Vacuums — up to 30% off
Amazon
Normally $350, get Roomba vacuums up to 30% off on Prime Day.
2
Shark Vacuums — up to 35% off
Normally $200, get up to 35% off on Prime Day.
3
Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner — up to 30% off
Amazon
Normally $280, get up to 30% off on Prime Day.
4
Dyson Vacuums
Normally $427, get up to 25% off on Prime Day.
5
ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Normally $230, get up to 25% off on Prime Day.

MORE PRIME DAY 2019 VACUUM DEALS

