This Under-$25 Tool Could Get You Out Of Serious Jam On The Highway

“We had a vehicle develope a slow leak in 1 tire. We live in a rural area about 10 miles from the nearest gas station, so this compressor resolved our issue temporarily. The Vaclife allowed me to set the desired PSI pressure, and automatically stop when that pressure was obtained. We had the tire serviced and repaired and all was good... We now have 2 Vaclife compressors, and I will be ordering a third for my work vehicle. As an added bonus, we had several bicycles cleaned up and repaired during 2020 covid summer and this compressor is the only one that will actually inflate the new tires that were used on two of the bikes.” — Paul Volker

“I was driving the other day and one of my tires sensor flashed on my dashboard saying PSI was low. I wasn’t in a familiar place and didn’t want to take the time to find a Costco (as that’s where I get my tires done) or any other place for that matter! And then… I remembered I had this in my trunk and hadn’t used it yet!! I pulled it out, followed it’s simple instructions and it all worked! I was very impressed and I am thankful to have this in my car knowing I can count on it if I experience this again! :)” — Bree

“I’m not at all handy, mechanical or patient haha. Esp. the latter. However, even I figured this out super fast. Very user friendly, sleek and sturdier than I thought. Nothing really flimsy or cheap feeling/looking about it. Love the features- esp. how it instantly reads your current tire pressure and stops automatically once tires are filled to desired level. Key for me is that peace of mind knowing you have it in your trunk or wherever and NOT having to fret if the low tire pressure light comes on abruptly in a bad area etc....then frantically looking for a gas station, deal w/ quarters, old busted machines. May be rare but it’s when not if for everyone and quite stressful in the moment. Recommend!” — jamiko1230