This Space-Saving Closet Hack Is The 'Best Amazon Purchase Of My Life'

A 10-pack of bags that you can compress with just your hands

4.2 out of 5 starsThese 10 bags come in a variety of sizes and require nothing but your bodyweight to reduce in size. You’ll get three 24-inch, three 20-inch and four slightly narrower options that measure 20 by 14 inches in the package. One enterprising reviewer used them to organize their clothes in a “ dry bag ” while on a dirt-caked ATV trip in Baja, Mexico “Just buy them, there are plenty of different versions on Amazon, I tried this one, for the price you get great value. Different sized bags accommodate whatever you are packing. I found that slowly sitting on them I a good way to really squish all the air out. I use them when I travel to compress things like my down jacket, gym clothes, and the main reason I purchase was to compress my pillow, so I no longer have to deal with hotel pillows and a crummy nights sleep on the road. I’ve used them on about 8 trips so far without issue. Key is not to overstuff the bags with things, if you overpack them the seal will burst when you try to push air out. 10/10 would recommend. Also great to toss all you dirty clothes into these bags at the end of a trip to clear space in your bag for anything new you picked up on your trip. I also anticipate using these for backpacking as well.” – Michael Benvenuto