Principal Keeps Her Distance By Using Drive-Thru To Deliver Huge News To Student

A Michigan high school principal is not letting coronavirus get in the way of celebrating big news with an outstanding student.

In footage shared on Facebook last week, Michelle Floering, the secondary principal at Grand Traverse Academy in Traverse City, Michigan, drove through at a Culver’s restaurant to give 18-year-old Kaitlyn Watson some news in person: She is officially the class valedictorian.

Schools in the state have been closed for more than two weeks in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to extend closures through to the end of the school year. As of Monday, confirmed cases of the virus in the state had hit 6,498, and 184 people had died.

Making sure to stick with social distancing guidelines, Floering asked for Watson when she pulled up at the pickup window of the fast-food restaurant.

“Hi, Kaitlyn. So, I got you on camera because I want to announce something to you today. You are GTA’s 2020 class valedictorian!” she says in the video.

“I am?” the excited student replies. “Oh, my gosh, thank you so much!”

“You’re welcome,” says Floering. “And I know we have to stay 6 feet away, so I can’t give you a hug, but congratulations. Well deserved!”

