World NewsSpainvalencia

Funeral Home Staff Arrested In Alleged Corpse-Selling Ring That Targeted Foreigners

Police in Spain allege they “falsified documentation to get the bodies from hospitals and retirement homes in order to later sell them to universities for research.”
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Two owners and two members of staff at a funeral home in Valencia, eastern Spain, have been arrested for their alleged role in the sale of dead bodies to university research departments, reported multiple local media outlets.

The suspects allegedly “falsified documentation to get the bodies from hospitals and retirement homes in order to later sell them to universities for research,” per a statement from Spain’s national police released on Monday.

The group reportedly charged 1,200 Euros (around $1,300) per corpse.

At least 11 bodies were sold, police said.

The group allegedly targeted foreigners and people without family in a bid not to draw attention to their scam, officials added.

The suspects, ages 41-74, face fraud and documentation falsification charges.

Support HuffPost

Related

Spainvalencia
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot