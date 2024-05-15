PoliticsRepublican PartyMissourihomophobia

Missouri GOP Candidate Says 'Don't Be Weak And Gay' In Bonkers Campaign Video

Valentina Gomez, the homophobic Missouri secretary of state candidate, drew mockery for her "trainwreck" of an ad.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

A Missouri secretary of state candidate tells voters “don’t be weak and gay” in an actual campaign ad derided as “beyond cringe” and a “trainwreck” by viewers on social media. (Watch the video below.)

Valentina Gomez is seen jogging through the heavily LGBTQ Soulard district in St. Louis, according to the Advocate, as she spews her homophobia.

“In America you can be anything you want, so don’t be weak and gay,” she said in the clip posted to X on Sunday. “Stay fucking hard.” The video then cuts to a photo of her with a gun.

Gomez, a MAGA-aligned Republican who’s a real estate investor, is among many seeking the GOP nomination in the Aug. 6 primary. The current secretary of state, Republican Jay Ashcroft, is running for governor.

One of her campaign promises is to “BURN all books that are grooming, indoctrinating, and sexualizing our children.” She made that statement in February while blowtorching LGBTQ-themed books she said were from the public library, which she would oversee if elected.

When Instagram removed the video, Gomez told HuffPost: “Just like President Trump, I am one of the most suppressed voices on Instagram.”

Trump won Missouri by a landslide in the 2020 election and is polling in that direction against President Joe Biden for 2024.

Gomez, who appeared to wearing a weighted vest or bulletproof garment in her commercial, caught plenty of flak on X:

