Victoria's Secret Hires First Openly Transgender Model, Agent Says

He later apologized for his tone-deaf comments in a statement shared on Victoria’s Secret’s Twitter account.

“My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive,” he said in the statement. “I apologize. To be clear, we would absolutely cast a transgender model for the show.”

In the statement, Razek went on: “We’ve had transgender models come to castings… And like many others, they didn’t make it… But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are.”

Just last week, Victoria’s Secret Angel Shanina Shaik told The Daily Telegraph that the fashion show would be canceled. The company has not responded to HuffPost’s request for comment on the matter.

That news doesn’t come as much of a shock as Les Wexner, the founder and CEO of L Brands, said in a memo obtained by CNBC earlier this year that the show could be leaving network television this year due to low ratings.