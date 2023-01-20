These Artisan Chocolate Gifts Are Almost Too Pretty To Eat

ShoppingFoodValentine's Daygifts

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63c71295e4b01a4363830332&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vosgeschocolate.com%2Fcollections%2Fvalentines-day-collection%2Fproducts%2Flove-frequency-red-energy-collection" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vosges Haut-Chocolat red heart chocolates" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c71295e4b01a4363830332" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63c71295e4b01a4363830332&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vosgeschocolate.com%2Fcollections%2Fvalentines-day-collection%2Fproducts%2Flove-frequency-red-energy-collection" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Vosges Haut-Chocolat red heart chocolates</a> and <a href="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-12185944?sid=63c71295e4b01a4363830332&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ethelm.com%2Fcollections%2Fvalentines-day-chocolate-gifts%2Fproducts%2Fcherry-cordial-collection-dark-chocolate-gift" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ethel M cherry cordials box" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c71295e4b01a4363830332" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.jdoqocy.com/click-100345797-12185944?sid=63c71295e4b01a4363830332&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ethelm.com%2Fcollections%2Fvalentines-day-chocolate-gifts%2Fproducts%2Fcherry-cordial-collection-dark-chocolate-gift" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Ethel M cherry cordials box</a>
Vosges Haut-Chocolat, Ethel M
Vosges Haut-Chocolat red heart chocolates and Ethel M cherry cordials box

Though chocolate is often considered a clichéd Valentine’s Day gift, as a dessert connoisseur, I think we should all give it another chance this year. You can do so by stepping away from the overstimulating red-and-pink aisle at your local convenience store and instead perusing gourmet options from skilled chocolatiers.

With so many artisan chocolate brands available online ― Compartés, Seattle Chocolate and Vosges Haut-Chocolat, to name just a few ― you can easily impress your sweet-toothed sweetheart with just a few keystrokes.

If you need a little inspiration for fancy sweet treats to give your Valentine, check out our list below. It includes a range of chocolate goodies that are sure to impress your loved ones.

1
Simply Chocolate
Max Brenner 18-piece chocolate bon box
This lovely treat box from Max Brenner contains 18 bite-size chocolate pralines in a variety of flavors, including coconut cream, whiskey, sea salt and peanut butter. Each sweet is handmade and hand-printed with eye-catching designs that your loved one is sure to enjoy.
$34.99 at Simply Chocolate
2
Compartés
Compartés chocolate heart gift box
The minimalist who has your heart will love this luxe box from art-inspired chocolate brand Compartés, which contains nine dark chocolate bonbons filled with a creamy raspberry and strawberry center and topped with heart designs.
$39.95 at Compartés
3
Goldbelly
Jacques Torres Chocolate heart box
Treat the ones you hold dear to your heart with this elegant, heart-shaped box of treats from Jacques Torres. It includes 21 chocolates and bonbons in various flavors, which may include milk chocolate, hazelnut, chai tea and key lime.
$69.95 at Goldbelly
4
Etsy/BrownSugarChocolate
A 15-piece artisan chocolate box
These made-to-order bonbons comes in a variety of flavors, including creme brûlée, key lime pie, salted chocolate caramel, cinnamon roll and passion fruit. Each one is free from gluten, eggs, nuts and corn.
$36 at Etsy
5
Vosges Chocolate
Vosges Haut-Chocolat red heart chocolates
For a chocolate box that goes outside of the box in terms of unique flavor combinations, consider this heart-shaped gift from Vosges. It contains 16 chocolates that feature palate fusions like Ancho chilis and cinnamon and strawberry yuzu and mascarpone cheese. But the real draw for this box is that each treat is infused with a healing sound frequency to guide the recipient through their chocolate-tasting experience.
$65 at Vosges Chocolate
6
And Sons Chocolates
And Sons signature collection fine collections box
European-style ganache and pralines come together to create a Valentine-worthy gift box fit for your sweetie with a sweet tooth. This set from And Sons offers the brand's most popular and seasonal flavors, which includes hazelnut pop rock, pecan coffee, passion fruit caramel and raspberry almond. Choose from six, 12, 24, 36, 54 or 84 pieces.
$23+ at And Sons Chocolates
7
Seattle Chocolate
Seattle Chocolate chocolate truffles heart box
Whether you buy this box for yourself or someone special in your life, you'll be giving back to a good cause. Seattle Chocolate is donating 10% of net profits from this heart gift box to Girls Inc. Inside, there are 12 chocolate truffles in milk chocolate, salted almond, blackberry cream and dark sea salt toffee flavors.
$19.99 at Seattle Chocolate
8
Ethel M
Ethel M cherry cordials box
If there's a cherry lover on your Valentine list, they'll immediately drool over this box of 13 cherry cordials. Each boozy confectionery is made with Italian marasca cherries and Paul Masson VSOP brandy, encased in rich dark chocolate and red cocoa butter.
$30 at Ethel M
9
Williams-Sonoma
Knipschildt 25-piece assorted chocolate box
Bring in the love-filled holiday with truffles from artisan chocolate brand Knipschildt. This box contains 25 decorated bites made with single-origin milk and dark chocolate, filled with an assortment of velvety ganaches, like white chocolate, caramel, gooseberry jam and lingonberry jam.
$69.95 at Williams-Sonoma
10
Venus Et Fleur
Venus Et Fleur bonbon chocolate heart gift set
From the brand behind the lavish eternity rose bouquets you've likely seen all over Instagram is Venus Et Fleur's other Valentine's Day offering: chocolate. This heart-shaped gift set includes your choice of 12 or six Belgian chocolate bonbons with various filling options, like praline, smooth vanilla and strawberry buttercream and melt-in-your-mouth ganache.
$64 at Venus Et Fleur
11
Harrods
Harrods 16-piece rose and violet dark chocolate box
Torn on giving your sweetheart a bouquet of roses or a box of chocolate? With this gift, you don't have to choose. The box includes 16 dark chocolate pieces with a sweet, decadent center infused with rose and violets. On top of each one is a crystallized petal.
$22 at Harrods
