Fun Valentine's Day Gifts For Kids That Aren't Candy

Valentine’s Day is a day to show those in your life just how much they mean to you. For many, that means treating your S.O. to a cozy night in, or surprising your partner with a punny card only they would enjoy, but that doesn’t mean you should forget about the other love bugs on your list, like the kiddos in your life.

Whether you want to keep it small with a card and toy, or want to really blow it out of the water with something a little more wow-worthy, check out our guide to Valentine’s Day gifts for kids below:

1. Get personal.

PersonalizationMall.com has just about anything you can think of that you’d like to put a name on. This Embroidered Kids’ Apron set comes with the apron, chef’s hat and mini oven mitt for your baker in training. Other items include the quintessential teddy bear, trinket boxes for their treasures and even personalized storybooks.

Some of our other favorites spots for personalized kids gifts are Etsy, Amazon and Walmart.

2. Toys, because of course.

3. Education disguised as toys.

Books, puzzles and subscription boxes for kids that aren’t toys like this KiwiCo. crate serve a dual purpose: educational activities disguised as fun. The subscription box comes with tiered options for literally all ages, so you don’t have to make a long-term commit up front. If you’re looking for something a little smaller, start your kiddos on a book series, like the “Poppy Pendle” series, or a well-loved comic collection, and you’ll have unique gifts to give them throughout the year.

4. A little something cozy.

A festive set of jammies really puts the fun in functional gifts. These Little Star Organic toddler pajamas sets will cost you under $15 and arrive with two-day shipping. Sticking with the sleeping theme, maybe considering gifting a weighted blanket for kids to help them sleep better, or some dinosaur slippers for under $10, because tiny feet dressed as dinosaurs are almost too cute to pass up.

5. Winter accessories.

5. Gifts for the whole family to enjoy together.