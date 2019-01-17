Fun Valentine's Day Gifts For Kids That Aren't Candy

Valentine’s Day is a day to show those in your life just how much they mean to you. For many, that means treating your S.O. to a cozy night in, or surprising your partner with a punny card only they would enjoy, but that doesn’t mean you should forget about the other love bugs on your list, like the kiddos in your life.
For the parents who’ve already figured out how to make Valentine’s boxes out of paper and found unique Valentine cards for classmates, we’ve rounded up a fun and useful list of Valentine’s Day gift ideas for kids that will satisfy any little one.
Whether you want to keep it small with a card and toy, or want to really blow it out of the water with something a little more wow-worthy, check out our guide to Valentine’s Day gifts for kids below:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1. Get personal.
PersonalizationMall.com has just about anything you can think of that you’d like to put a name on. This Embroidered Kids’ Apron set comes with the apron, chef’s hat and mini oven mitt for your baker in training. Other items include the quintessential teddy bear, trinket boxes for their treasures and even personalized storybooks.
Some of our other favorites spots for personalized kids gifts are Etsy, Amazon and Walmart.
2. Toys, because of course.
LOL Surprise Dolls were one of the hottest toy items this holiday season, so if the little one in your life hasn’t had their fill, Walmart has plenty of options at varying price points. If that won’t do, Amazon’s Top 25 Toys for 2018 included board games like Don’t Step On It and Monopoly: Cheaters Edition, which could be great fun for the whole family.
3. Education disguised as toys.
Books, puzzles and subscription boxes for kids that aren’t toys like this KiwiCo. crate serve a dual purpose: educational activities disguised as fun. The subscription box comes with tiered options for literally all ages, so you don’t have to make a long-term commit up front. If you’re looking for something a little smaller, start your kiddos on a book series, like the “Poppy Pendle” series, or a well-loved comic collection, and you’ll have unique gifts to give them throughout the year.
4. A little something cozy.
A festive set of jammies really puts the fun in functional gifts. These Little Star Organic toddler pajamas sets will cost you under $15 and arrive with two-day shipping. Sticking with the sleeping theme, maybe considering gifting a weighted blanket for kids to help them sleep better, or some dinosaur slippers for under $10, because tiny feet dressed as dinosaurs are almost too cute to pass up.
5. Winter accessories.
We’re right in the heart of winter, so chances are your little one will be on their third set of gloves by now. This knit hat, scarf and gloves set with faux fur pom poms from Nordstrom is $24 with free shipping. Or, check out the Heattech winter accessories at Uniqlo for older kids, where we’ve spotted a fleece neckwarmer for $6.
5. Gifts for the whole family to enjoy together.
A gift that the whole family can enjoy together is a win for everyone. There are plenty of DIY craft kits to choose from, like bracelet makers and the all-too-popular slime kits, and these DIY printable masks are a fun, easy solution and a great last-minute gift idea. This Teddy Bear Mask is an instant download, giving you the template and instructions to make it at home. You’ll need to provide your own materials like access to a printer, scissors, glue or tape, cardboard or paper. If you’re looking for a little outdoor fun, this 15-piece snowman kit will be a big hit. But just remember: Snow not included.