14 LGBTQ-Friendly Gifts To Celebrate Your Love This Valentine's Day

Shower your queer sweetie with adorable, useful and romantic gifts they'll love this Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day is creeping up on us all, making this the perfect time to start planning a gift for your sweetheart. And while the more cynical may consider it a corny commercial holiday, it’s a great excuse for those of us in the LGBTQ+ community to proudly and openly celebrate our love (even if it is corny and commercial!).

This will be my first Valentine’s Day with my current partner, and while I skew more toward the aforementioned Valentine’s Day cynics, I’m oddly jazzed about it. Is there anything better than feeling so known and deeply loved by another human being that even the most low-key gifts feel deeply meaningful? This is not about spending a ton of money on someone, it’s about making them feel seen, appreciated and maybe a little sexy.

Whether you like to give your partner big and flashy showstopper gifts or you prefer a more subtle approach, I’ve got you covered. Keep reading to check out an assortment of perfectly curated Valentine’s Day gifts for your queer cutie.

1
Nordstrom
A sultry candle
Queer-owned fragrance brand Boy Smells created the coconut and beeswax blend Slow Burn candle in collaboration with singer Kacey Musgraves. It features romantic notes of incense, black pepper, elemi, ginger zest, labdanum, cedarwood and vanilla and makes for a truly sensual experience.

Get it from Nordstrom for $39.
2
Amazon
A vegan cookbook
Written by real-life loves Luz Calvo and Catriona Rueda Esquibel, "Decolonize Your Diet" redefines everything you thought you knew about traditional Mexican food. It's full of important history, beautiful images and, of course, wildly delicious recipes.

Get it from Amazon for $20.49.
3
We Are Fluide
A nail polish duo
We Are Fluide's Dapper Duo nailpolish set includes two lovely shades, a bronze called Dapper and a deep blood red called Bon Soir. It's a 7-free, nontoxic, cruelty-free and vegan polish.

Get it from We Are Fluide for $20.
4
TomboyX
A cozy, comfy bralette
We can't get enough of TomboyX's apparel, but there's something extra sweet about their latest bralette. It's adjustable and made of soft cotton and spandex blend so your cutie can feel like their best self.

Get it from TomboyX for $32.
5
Conscious Step
A set of socks
How sweet are these cotton socks from Conscious Step? They're made of organic cotton and come in an array of lovely shades. Each pair supports The Trevor Project and their work to provide resources and a safe space for young LBGTQ+ people.

Get them from Conscious Step for $34.95.
6
Quince
A cozy, gender-neutral bathrobe
A high-quality, chic robe under $50? Yes, please. Get cozy with Quince's organic Turkish cotton waffle robe. It has a classic kimono-style collar, two patch pockets, and a tie. It's definitely on my list!

Get it from Quince for $49.90.
7
Lulu
A groundbreaking, must-read novel
"Stone Butch Blues" by Leslie Feinberg tells the story of a woman growing up in a blue-collar town in the 1950s. It's a thoughtful, powerful and provocative novel about the butch and trans experience that feels as relevant now as it did when it was published in 1993. It is incredibly hard to find, but you can snag a download on the author's website here or order it at cost from Lulu.

Get it from Lulu for $10.59.
8
Etsy
A pronoun-affirming pin
This they/them pronoun pin is as elegant as it is helpful. It's incredibly popular and highly rated on Etsy, and guaranteed to bring the wearer many compliments. Choose between a rubber back and a magnetic back.

Get it from GamutPins at Etsy starting for $11.
9
Amazon
A joint journal
Pick up this activity journal for couples and get to know each other even better. It has 400 questions that you can sift through depending on your mood and the occasion. It's a great way to deepen your love and understanding of each other in a non-threatening way.

Get it from Amazon for $13.49.
10
Lost Boy Underwear
A pair of cheeky briefs
Made of two-toned velvet and pima cotton, Lost Boy Underwear's open eye briefs make for a fun and sexy Valentine's Day gift. Up the ante and get a matching pair for yourself!

Get them from Lost Boy Underwear for $50.
11
Enso
A silicone ring
Enso's silicone rings are perfect for the fitness fanatic and are so comfortable that many people swap out their metal rings for them completely. It comes in many colors, features polished edges, a soft finish and is available in classic and thin styles as well.

Get them from Enso for $24.99.
12
Williams Sonoma
An electric kettle
If your loved one has a passion for tea and warm drinks, then give their kitchen a little upgrade. Everyone loves a luxurious kettle, and this electric Smeg kettle is as good as it gets. It is available in a range of colors and has a charming retro-inspired shape with chrome metal accents.

Get it from Williams Sonoma for $169.95.
13
Etsy
A Venus candle
These organic soy candles from Etsy are not only aesthetically pleasing, but they have a slow burning time, are environmentally friendly and vegan. it's a cheeky, low-key gift that doesn't feel over the top if it's a new relationship.

Get it from Juhumaca at Etsy for $14.22.
14
Etsy
A pair of 3D printed earrings
Xiomara Lorenzo is a queer designer who handcrafts stunning 3D-printed jewelry in Boston. These earrings are made with nylon acrylic and sterling silver and designed as one continuous line. Best of all, you can get free shipping on your orders using the code FREESHIP.

Get it from XLDesigns at Etsy for $46.

