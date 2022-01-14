Flashpop via Getty Images

Valentine’s Day is creeping up on us all, making this the perfect time to start planning a gift for your sweetheart. And while the more cynical may consider it a corny commercial holiday, it’s a great excuse for those of us in the LGBTQ+ community to proudly and openly celebrate our love (even if it is corny and commercial!).

This will be my first Valentine’s Day with my current partner, and while I skew more toward the aforementioned Valentine’s Day cynics, I’m oddly jazzed about it. Is there anything better than feeling so known and deeply loved by another human being that even the most low-key gifts feel deeply meaningful? This is not about spending a ton of money on someone, it’s about making them feel seen, appreciated and maybe a little sexy.

Whether you like to give your partner big and flashy showstopper gifts or you prefer a more subtle approach, I’ve got you covered. Keep reading to check out an assortment of perfectly curated Valentine’s Day gifts for your queer cutie.