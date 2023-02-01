PSA: Valentine’s Day is only two weeks away. If it’s caught you by surprise, don’t fret — especially if you’re not looking to spend a fortune on quality gifts.

Amazon is proven to be a reliable source for quickly delivering giftables on the cheap, and whether you’re showing your love this season to a significant other, a best friend or your kiddo, the online retailer can, once again, be your one-stop-shop.

Even though the upcoming selection of Valentine’s Day goodies are all under $25, they won’t betray their reasonable price point. Find actually impressive, unique and non-junky items like a set of pink gilded champagne coups, a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker with tons of positive reviews and an assorted flight of gourmet truffles.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.