1
A Bluetooth tracking tile
2
A pair of gilded Champagne coups
3
A water-resistant Bluetooth speaker
4
A viral lip sleeping mask
5
A terra cotta garlic baker
6
A pair of insulated espresso mugs
7
An electric mug warmer
8
A pair of cushioned cloud slides
9
A pair of Barefoot Dreams socks
10
A canvas toiletry bag
11
An Ovente electric kettle
12
A plush knot pillow
13
A set of six aromatherapy shower steamers
14
A Godiva gourmet truffle flight
15
A natural moroccan amber candle
16
A sore muscle massage oil and roller ball
17
A Tocca perfume discovery set
18
An electric milk frother
19
Thirty pairs of collagen-infused eye patches
20
A conditioning beard oil