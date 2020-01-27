HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost If you're wondering what to get your beloved, these thoughtful gifts are sure to put a smile on her face.

All the heart-shaped chocolate boxes and bouquets of red roses that you keep seeing everywhere can only mean one thing: Valentine’s Day is near.

But you might be hoping to get your special someone something that’s a little more special this year, something that they’ll keep using long after the holiday’s over.

Well, fortunately, Cupid’s arrow has already landed and we’ve spotted the best gifts that’ll win you some brownie points for thoughtfulness.