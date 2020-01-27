HuffPost Finds

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts For Her That She'll Actually Want

These thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts for her might win you some brownie points.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you're wondering what to get your beloved, these thoughtful gifts are sure to put a smile on her face.&nbsp;
If you're wondering what to get your beloved, these thoughtful gifts are sure to put a smile on her face. 

All the heart-shaped chocolate boxes and bouquets of red roses that you keep seeing everywhere can only mean one thing: Valentine’s Day is near.

But you might be hoping to get your special someone something that’s a little more special this year, something that they’ll keep using long after the holiday’s over.

Well, fortunately, Cupid’s arrow has already landed and we’ve spotted the best gifts that’ll win you some brownie points for thoughtfulness.

Here are the gifts that she’ll actually love:

1
A silk sleeping mask that shows you remember her birthday
Bloomingdale's
If she loves peeking at her horoscope in the morning, she'll love this sleeping mask that's embroidered with her sign. One of our editors even wears it to bed every night. Get it at Bloomingdale's.
2
A pair of earrings that are perfect for a romantic night out
Anthropologie
They'll have a little piece of your heart in them. Get the pair at Anthropologie.
3
A set of pajamas printed with a postcard pattern for the traveler at heart
Shopbop
It's the next best thing to a vacation. Get the set at Shopbop.
4
A swan shaped ring holder for her favorite jewels
Catbird
Guard her gems with this swan. Get it at Catbird.
5
A top-rated rose mask that'll have her glowing
Sephora
She'll be stopping and smelling the roses with this mask on. Get it at Sephora.
6
A cozy cardigan perfect for the holiday
& Other Stories
If she's always cold, she'll love this cardigan, made will a wool and alpaca blend. And the gold heart-shaped buttons are just the cherry on top. Get it at & Other Stories.
7
Let her unwind with a set of wine soaps
Uncommon Goods
Just start running a bath for her. And these soaps come in a chocolate set, for when you're over giving her another box of chocolates, and a flower set, which will last longer than a bouquet. Get the set at Uncommon Goods.
8
A tote bag for work that she'll wear everyday
Nordstrom
This top-rated tote will fit everything from her Kindle to her keys. Get it at Nordstrom.
9
A necklace that's as sweet as her
Mejuri
She's your honey, after all. Get it at Mejuri.
10
A printer that'll print her favorite photos from her phone
Amazon
She'll be able to finally frame her best memories. Get it at Amazon.
11
A set of colorful planters for the plant mom
Wayfair
If she's got a green thumb, she won't waste any thyme planting in these. Get the set at Wayfair.
12
A bookcase that'll hold all the pages in her collection
Wayfair
All her favorite books, all in one place in this practical book case from Wayfair. If she's an avid reader, she might appreciate a hot new release to thumb through instead.
13
Bluetooth headphones that'll replace her tangled earbuds
Anthropologie
She'll love carrying around these stylish headphones. Get these headphones at Anthropologie.
14
A desk organizer that'll give her some more space at work
Amazon
Finally, her folders and files won't get lost. Get it at Amazon.
15
A pink portable charger that's under $10 for when she's on the go
Best Buy
Plus, it's small enough to fit into her purse. Get it at Best Buy.
shoppableshoppingValentine's Dayfinds stylefinds seo