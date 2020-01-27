HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
All the heart-shaped chocolate boxes and bouquets of red roses that you keep seeing everywhere can only mean one thing: Valentine’s Day is near.
But you might be hoping to get your special someone something that’s a little more special this year, something that they’ll keep using long after the holiday’s over.
Well, fortunately, Cupid’s arrow has already landed and we’ve spotted the best gifts that’ll win you some brownie points for thoughtfulness.
Here are the gifts that she’ll actually love:
1
A silk sleeping mask that shows you remember her birthday
Bloomingdale's
2
A pair of earrings that are perfect for a romantic night out
Anthropologie
3
A set of pajamas printed with a postcard pattern for the traveler at heart
Shopbop
4
A swan shaped ring holder for her favorite jewels
Catbird
5
A top-rated rose mask that'll have her glowing
Sephora
6
A cozy cardigan perfect for the holiday
& Other Stories
7
Let her unwind with a set of wine soaps
Uncommon Goods
8
A tote bag for work that she'll wear everyday
Nordstrom
9
A necklace that's as sweet as her
Mejuri
10
A printer that'll print her favorite photos from her phone
Amazon
11
A set of colorful planters for the plant mom
Wayfair
12
A bookcase that'll hold all the pages in her collection
Wayfair
13
Bluetooth headphones that'll replace her tangled earbuds
Anthropologie
14
A desk organizer that'll give her some more space at work
Amazon
15
A pink portable charger that's under $10 for when she's on the go
Best Buy