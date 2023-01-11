It might feel early, but Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it and even the least cuddly among us likes to feel special on the romantic holiday. Kids, in particular, love Valentine’s Day — it’s the perfect excuse to load up on candy, trinkets and other presents from friends and loved ones. If you’ve got a kiddo in your life, or your child needs to snag a few goodies for their pals, then we’ve got you covered.