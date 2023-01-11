ShoppingParenting KidsGift Guides

Super Cute Valentine's Day Gifts For Kids To Give Or Get

From sweet pajamas to a Lego set, personalized crayons and more, these adorable gifts are sure to make them smile.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A Lego <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=13923&u1=63b7082ee4b0d6f0b9f94286&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lego.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Fvalentine-lovebirds-40522" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="love parrot set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b7082ee4b0d6f0b9f94286" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=13923&u1=63b7082ee4b0d6f0b9f94286&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lego.com%2Fen-us%2Fproduct%2Fvalentine-lovebirds-40522" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">love parrot set</a>, Small Stuff <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63b7082ee4b0d6f0b9f94286&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupersmalls.com%2Fproducts%2Fdrive-in-movie-kids-sunglasses" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sunglasses" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b7082ee4b0d6f0b9f94286" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63b7082ee4b0d6f0b9f94286&url=https%3A%2F%2Fsupersmalls.com%2Fproducts%2Fdrive-in-movie-kids-sunglasses" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">sunglasses</a> and Valentine's Day <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fun-Express-Valentine-Mini-Shuttle/dp/B083N2MWXP?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63b7082ee4b0d6f0b9f94286%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shuttle pens" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63b7082ee4b0d6f0b9f94286" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fun-Express-Valentine-Mini-Shuttle/dp/B083N2MWXP?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63b7082ee4b0d6f0b9f94286%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">shuttle pens</a>.
Lego, Small Stuff, Amazon
A Lego love parrot set, Small Stuff sunglasses and Valentine's Day shuttle pens.

It might feel early, but Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it and even the least cuddly among us likes to feel special on the romantic holiday. Kids, in particular, love Valentine’s Day — it’s the perfect excuse to load up on candy, trinkets and other presents from friends and loved ones. If you’ve got a kiddo in your life, or your child needs to snag a few goodies for their pals, then we’ve got you covered.

Below, we’ve rounded up the very sweetest and best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids. They’re excellent options for adults to give to the small people in their lives and also for kids to give to each other. They include clicky shuttle pens, matching jammies, a personalized treat bucket, Squishmallows and more. Each one will delight your little one and make them feel extra cherished and loved. There’s no better excuse to shower your little one with extra attention, care and treats.

1
Old Navy
Old Navy unisex matching Valentine's Day pajamas
It doesn't get much sweeter than these love-filled toddler jammies from Old Navy. Made with 100% cotton, these rib-knit crewneck duds are cozy, soft and ultra-festive.
$14.99 at Old Navy
2
Super Smalls
Super Smalls Drive In Movie sunglasses
Give them a glamorous little gift this Valentine's Day, like these retro-styled red and jewel-encrusted sunnies from Super Smalls. It's a surefire way to add a bit of pizzazz to a V-Day ensemble that can be used in perpetuity all year long. Snag a pair for the accessories lover in your life.
$24 at Super Smalls
3
Etsy
A personalized wooden tic-tac-toe set
For the most part, kids love personalized gifts, and these lovely tic-tac-toe sets from Etsy seller DossDesignCo are as sweet as can be. They'll be sure to provide hours of fun for weeks to come.
$10 at Etsy
4
Lego
Lego Valentine's lovebirds set
If you've got a Lego fiend on your hands, then this adorable bear will be a big hit. This cutie sits in a garden adorned with pink hearts, flowers and a big red heart to symbolize eternal love. It's a great gift any time of year, but especially apt on Valentine's Day.
$31.97 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Personalized hugging plush puppies
These ultra-cuddly soft-body plushies have velcro paws to keep these puppies in a warm embrace. They're a great gift for the kid in your life and for kids who want to give their BFF a sweet token of their love. They can even be uniquely personalized with their names!
$29.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A set of shuttle pens
Is there anything cooler than a shuttle pen? These lovely Valentine's Day-themed pens are a great gift for niblings, students or for little ones to hand out to their best friends.
$15.57 at Amazon
7
Maisonette
Tender Leaf Toys' My Botanical Press
If you have a tender-hearted and sentimental nature-obsessed kid on your hands, then this botanical press will make their day. It's a wooden flower press with paper sheets and metal screws that tightly press the pages together to create floral crafts that preserve flowers and leaves. How sweet and romantic is that?
$24.99 at Maisonette
8
Amazon
A heart initial necklace
Jewelry-loving kiddos will be thrilled to receive an initial necklace (and gift them to their dearest friends as well). They come with an adjustable chain and are made with high-quality 14-karat gold-filled and nickel-free brass.
$13.99 at Amazon
9
Etsy
A set of personalized name crayons
Budding artists will love giving and getting these personalized name crayons from Etsy seller KagesKrayons. They're great for chubby toddler hands and a lot of fun for older kids as well. Reviewers note that they arrived quickly, making it a great option for the forgetful.
$5+ at Etsy
10
Maisonette
Tender Leaf Toys' charcuterie basket
What's better than a romantic charcuterie board on Valentine's Day? Now your littlest little can partake with their very own charcuterie basket. It includes a wicker basket filled with sliced ham, egg pie, black sausage, bacon, sausages, salami, chorizo and even a ham hock. Talk about comprehensive!
$27.99 at Maisonette
11
Super Smalls
Super Smalls' Central Park pearl bracelet and hair ties
Kids over the age of three will swoon over these stylish pearl-bedecked bracelets and hair ties in one. It includes six different bands, each with a different color and pattern.
$26 at Super Smalls
12
Etsy
A personalized Valentine's Day bucket
Etsy seller PersonalizationMall curates the cutest theme buckets, including this charming Valentine's Day vessel. It includes goodies like stuffed toys, art supplies, coloring books, wrapped candies or other little treats.
$10.12+ at Etsy
13
Etsy
A personalized bowl or plate
Get ready to picnic with your little one with these indoor-outdoor plates from Etsy seller HarperLivingston. They're festooned with sweet, colorful hearts and the child's name. They're heavier and sturdier than melamine but don't feel like plastic, and are dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe.
$14.95+ at Etsy
14
Personal Creations
A Squishmallow plush friend
These colorful, sweet and soft plush Squishmallows are huggable, precious and make for a gift that can be enjoyed for a long time to come. Personalize it with your kiddo's name to make it extra special. There are 24 different animals to choose from, so you can find the perfect companion for your little pal.
$34.99 at Personal Creations (originally $49.99)$15.99+ at Amazon
