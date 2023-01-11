It might feel early, but Valentine’s Day will be here before we know it and even the least cuddly among us likes to feel special on the romantic holiday. Kids, in particular, love Valentine’s Day — it’s the perfect excuse to load up on candy, trinkets and other presents from friends and loved ones. If you’ve got a kiddo in your life, or your child needs to snag a few goodies for their pals, then we’ve got you covered.
Below, we’ve rounded up the very sweetest and best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids. They’re excellent options for adults to give to the small people in their lives and also for kids to give to each other. They include clicky shuttle pens, matching jammies, a personalized treat bucket, Squishmallows and more. Each one will delight your little one and make them feel extra cherished and loved. There’s no better excuse to shower your little one with extra attention, care and treats.