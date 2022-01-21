Shopping

Cute Valentine's Day Gifts For Your Long-Distance BFF

Let them know you're still thinking of them with a friendship lamp, a bowl of creamy chocolate strawberry pudding or a friendship bracelet fit for adults.

A <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=valentinesdaybff-KristenAdaway-011922-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F920908026%2Fbest-friend-gift-preserved-roses" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="box of preserved roses" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e89414e4b05645a6effeef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=valentinesdaybff-KristenAdaway-011922-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F920908026%2Fbest-friend-gift-preserved-roses" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">box of preserved roses</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=valentinesdaybff-KristenAdaway-011922-&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fcollections%2Fvalentines-day-gifts%2Fproducts%2Fa-box-of-friendship-fill-in-the-blank-read-me-when-letters" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="a box of &#x22;read me when&#x22; letters" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61e89414e4b05645a6effeef" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=valentinesdaybff-KristenAdaway-011922-&url=https%3A%2F%2Falwaysfits.com%2Fcollections%2Fvalentines-day-gifts%2Fproducts%2Fa-box-of-friendship-fill-in-the-blank-read-me-when-letters" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">a box of "read me when" letters</a>.
A box of preserved roses and a box of "read me when" letters.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, store aisles around the country are overtaken with shades of red and pink, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, giant teddy bears and cheesy greeting cards. If you’re like me and have a habit of signing up for the newsletter of every store you’ve ever shopped, your email is probably bombarded with sales promotions surrounding this day of love.

Whether you have a special someone to buy for or are using the day to treat yourself, Feb. 14 is also a time to celebrate and appreciate your closest platonic friendships, aka your best friends. As someone who has friends spread out around the country now, including my best friend, I quickly learned how challenging it can be to maintain and grow adult friendships when everyone isn’t within walking or driving distance. Thankfully, FaceTime, texting, voice messages, flights and road trips exist, making it easier to stay in touch and keep each other updated on both the mundane and significant details of our lives.

But seeing as how the pandemic made it much more difficult to physically see my pals and life just becomes a lot sometimes, I like using Valentine’s Day to intentionally show them how much I care and that I’m thinking about them in a tangible way.

Just because your best buddy isn’t in the same state or even country as you doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate them as if they are. You can get almost anything shipped anywhere, including food, candles and stylish accessories, and below, we rounded up 17 thoughtful Valentine’s gifts for the deserving BFFs in your life. Choose from sentimental gifts like a box personalized letters, wines they’ll want to toast you with on a video call and beautiful roses they don’t even have to water.

1
A "Golden Girls" Galentine's Day card
Always Fits
Thank them for being a friend with this "Golden Girls"-themed Galentine's Day card. It comes blank inside so you can write your own heartfelt message, and includes an envelope.

Get it at Always Fits for $5.95.
2
A Rastaclat "I Love U" bracelet
Rastaclat
Who says friendship bracelets are only for kids? This braided bracelet from Rastaclat is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your bestie in a different state or country. It's built with electroplated hardware featuring a heart logo and comes in two colors: pale pink and black. One percent of net proceeds from all Rastaclat sales are donated to the Seek The Positive Foundation.

Get it at Rastaclat for $19.99.
3
A long distance friendship mug
Amazon
Whether you're both coffee lovers or fans of a good cup of tea, this mug is sure to keep you connected. On one side, you can get it personalized to display the states you each live in, and the other side features a quote about best friends that will comfort them when they miss you.

Get it on Amazon for $21.95.
4
A pair of friendship lamps
Amazon
These lamps are must-haves for any set of long-distance best friends. When you touch one, the other one will light up no matter where they are in the world. You can choose from over 200 colors with which you'll let them know you're thinking of them.

Get it on Amazon for $210.
5
A box of "read me when" letters
Always Fits
If you're the sentimental friend between the two of you, they will absolutely adore reading handwritten notes from you thanks to this box of "read me when" letters. It comes with eight blank letters that are made to be opened at a specific time that you choose so they'll know you're always there, even if not physically present.

Get it at Always Fits for $18.95.
6
A box of preserved roses
Etsy/Roseandarrowflowers
So your best friend isn't the best with taking care of flowers ... or any plants, for that matter. But that's OK, that's what this box of roses is for. Though it contains 15 real roses, they're preserved using a special process that enables them to last up to a year or more with proper care. The exterior of the box features a clever definition of a "bestie" that they'll want to display forever.

Get it from Roseandarrowflowers on Etsy for $150.62.
7
Homesick's Love Letters candle
Homesick
Start your friend on a self-care journey this Valentine's Day with this soy wax blend candle. With notes of rose petals, jasmine, sandalwood and red plum, they'll want to burn it all month.

Get it at Homesick for $34.
8
A pixel heart necklace
Etsy/IJSY
For your gamer BFF, this two-piece pixelated heart necklace lets you share the gift. Keep one half for yourself and send them the other. (Keep in mind that the pendants do not fasten or click together.)

Get it from IJSY on Etsy for $19.95.
9
Magnolia Bakery's chocolate-covered strawberry pudding
Magnolia Bakery
Chocolate-covered strawberries receive a delicious upgrade with this party bowl of Magnolia Bakery's limited-edition chocolate covered strawberry pudding. It's made without bananas, instead using creamy vanilla pudding, roasted strawberries, layers of chocolate cake and chocolate fudge icing. It can serve up to eight people if they're in the mood to share. Make sure you order by Feb. 11 for nationwide delivery.

Get it at Magnolia Bakery for $60.
10
A heart-shaped jewelry case
The Tiny Tassel
Help them store their prized jewelry collection and take it on the go with this cute heart-shaped jewelry case. It's made of vegan leather, has a zip closure, and is 5.5 inches wide.

Get it at The Tiny Tassel for $24.
11
A cozy, plush throw blanket
Bed Bath and Beyond
Even though you can't give them a real hug, you can still keep them warm with this super soft blanket. It measures 50 x 70 inches and comes in five colors: misty rose, canvas, blue, gray and navy.

Get it at Bed Bath and Beyond for $24.99.
12
A pair of handmade heart dangle earrings
Etsy/ClayJewelsByJules
A necessity for any jewelry collection, this pair of red heart dangle earrings makes the perfect gift for your accessories-loving BFF. They're handmade with polymer clay and gold-plated brass hooks.

Get it from ClayJewelsByJules on Etsy for $21.50.
13
Joel Lani's Henrika crossbody bag
The Folklore
Crafted by local artisans in Nigeria, this leather, crossbody bag from Joel Lani comes in a Valentine's Day-ready shade of red. Lined with suede, it has adjustable chain straps so they can also wear it as a waist bag.

Get it at The Folklore for $150.
14
A pullover hoodie dress
Nap Loungewear
For your bestie who puts comfort first, this cozy hoodie dress will be their WFH go-to. It features a relaxed pullover style and comes in 30 vibrant colors including black tea, coral orange, fuchsia, rose red, stone, army green and cream.

Get it at Nap Loungewear for $69.
15
A set of sparkling wines
Foxtrot Market
Your next virtual wine night will be complete after they pop open one of these refreshing bottles of wine. The set includes wines from two women-operated makers: Poe Van der Kamp Vineyard's sparkling rosé and Alexandrie Cellars' brut sparkling. They're both made in the U.S. using the French sparkling wine method of méthode champenoise.

Get it at Foxtrot Market for $85.
16
A dog treat pouch kit
Wild One
If their dog is their other best friend, they'll truly appreciate this pup-friendly gift. The kit comes with a Wild One treat pouch (available in lilac, cocoa or black) and an organic baked treat (fruit salad, PB&J or veggie burger).

Get it at Wild One for $48.
17
A Grubhub gift card
Grubhub
And if a nice meal is the way to their heart, gift them a Grubhub gift card so they can order from their favorite restaurant.

Get it at Grubhub.
