As Valentine’s Day approaches, store aisles around the country are overtaken with shades of red and pink, heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, giant teddy bears and cheesy greeting cards. If you’re like me and have a habit of signing up for the newsletter of every store you’ve ever shopped, your email is probably bombarded with sales promotions surrounding this day of love.

Whether you have a special someone to buy for or are using the day to treat yourself, Feb. 14 is also a time to celebrate and appreciate your closest platonic friendships, aka your best friends. As someone who has friends spread out around the country now, including my best friend, I quickly learned how challenging it can be to maintain and grow adult friendships when everyone isn’t within walking or driving distance. Thankfully, FaceTime, texting, voice messages, flights and road trips exist, making it easier to stay in touch and keep each other updated on both the mundane and significant details of our lives.

Advertisement

But seeing as how the pandemic made it much more difficult to physically see my pals and life just becomes a lot sometimes, I like using Valentine’s Day to intentionally show them how much I care and that I’m thinking about them in a tangible way.

Just because your best buddy isn’t in the same state or even country as you doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate them as if they are. You can get almost anything shipped anywhere, including food, candles and stylish accessories, and below, we rounded up 17 thoughtful Valentine’s gifts for the deserving BFFs in your life. Choose from sentimental gifts like a box personalized letters, wines they’ll want to toast you with on a video call and beautiful roses they don’t even have to water.