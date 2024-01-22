Valentine’s Day isn’t only about overpriced prix fixe menus and strappy underwear that hurts to even think about. It’s about giving love to all sorts of people in your life, from friends to kids to co-workers.

To help you spread the cheer without getting weird, we selected our favorite totally platonic Valentine’s Day presents that make for great treats on Feb. 14. Best of all, everything is under $20, to keep your wallet feeling the love, too.

From notebooks to sunglasses to snuggly socks, they’re gifts you could easily give your sister, son, neighbor or bestie that will be adored for years to come. Say goodbye to overdone bouquets or chocolate arrangements that no one even eats and get into fun hot sauces, cute coasters and colorful puzzles that will get the whole family excited.