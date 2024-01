A giant stainless steel cup (for half the price of a Stanley)

It looks like a Stanley cup but for half the price — what can beat that? Given that it costs significantly less than its viral counterpart, you may not be getting the same quality, but with a 4.6-star rating, it seems that reviewers are fairly satisfied with their purchase. (A number of reviewers advised replacing the straw that comes with the cup with a sturdier one.) It also promises to keep drinks at temperature (hot or cold) for hours on end.