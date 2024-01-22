ShoppingParenting homeGift Guides

Very Affordable Valentine’s Day Gifts That Are Perfect For Friends And Family

Gifts you could give your sister, son, neighbor or bestie — for under $20.
Valentine’s Day isn’t only about overpriced prix fixe menus and strappy underwear that hurts to even think about. It’s about giving love to all sorts of people in your life, from friends to kids to co-workers.

To help you spread the cheer without getting weird, we selected our favorite totally platonic Valentine’s Day presents that make for great treats on Feb. 14. Best of all, everything is under $20, to keep your wallet feeling the love, too.

From notebooks to sunglasses to snuggly socks, they’re gifts you could easily give your sister, son, neighbor or bestie that will be adored for years to come. Say goodbye to overdone bouquets or chocolate arrangements that no one even eats and get into fun hot sauces, cute coasters and colorful puzzles that will get the whole family excited.

1
Amazon
A pair of Lego roses
For something simple (and budget-friendly), try a pair of roses that will last forever. They look great on your desk or kitchen table.
$14.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A mini toaster oven
A favorite on TikTok, this mini-waffle maker heats up in just a few minutes and is perfect for making tiny waffles or other fun recipes that are crispy and gooey.
$9.99 at Amazon
3
Lululemon
A cashmere-blend beanie that anyone could wear
Lululemon’s luxury workout goods rarely come cheap, but we found this cashmere-blend watch cap that’s lined with fleece for added insulation. Valentines from all walks of life will appreciate this cozy accessory — and will never guess that it cost you less than $20.
$19 at Lululemon (regularly $64)
4
Amazon
A pair of trendy, polarized round sunglasses
I own a few pairs of these polarized round sunglasses. They look just like the Ray Bay ones, but at $15, you don't need to stress about loosing them or sitting on them by mistake.
$12.74 at Amazon
5
Fly By Jing
Possibly the best chili crisp around
If your loved one likes spicy, crunchy things, their mouth will water for Fly By Jing's signature Sichuan chili crisp. Put it on everything — and we mean everything — from pizza to ice cream.
$17 at Fly By Jing
6
Amaozn
A warm and snuggly blanket
Give the gift of comfort with this snuggly blanket. It comes in a bunch of colors and styles, but all of them feel great to the touch and will look sharp thrown over a couch or on the bed.
$15.29 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A good-smelling candle in a great-looking container
This charming candle looks as good as it smells. Its patterned glass container will spruce up a dresser, vanity or kitchen table.
$18.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A giant set of dual-tip markers
Make your loved one feel like a professional illustrator with this set if 80 dual-tip markers. They come in a handy travel box, blend well together and won't stain hands, skin or clothes if you get a little messy in your art making.
$19.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Not one, but two phone chargers
Everyone always needs a phone charger. Or two. Keep your loved one's phone running with this pair of 6-foot-long chargers. They have a handy USB-C fast-charging block for speed and versatility.
$7.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Super cozy cloud socks
The name says it all. These unisex socks will make your feet feel like you're walking on a cloud. They're fuzzy and cozy for winter's chill and can go in the washing machine.
$14.95 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A Moleskine classic notebook
A Moleskine notebook is the exact thing that someone may not splurge on for themselves but will be overjoyed to open. They make for great sketch books, journals and notepads for writers, artists and anyone who likes to make lists.
$15.60 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A giant stainless steel cup (for half the price of a Stanley)
It looks like a Stanley cup but for half the price — what can beat that? Given that it costs significantly less than its viral counterpart, you may not be getting the same quality, but with a 4.6-star rating, it seems that reviewers are fairly satisfied with their purchase. (A number of reviewers advised replacing the straw that comes with the cup with a sturdier one.) It also promises to keep drinks at temperature (hot or cold) for hours on end.
$18.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
An instant slushie cup
If someone in your life lives for slushies, they'll love this fun frozen cup that turns any drink into an icy treat in seconds. Simply keep it in the freezy, then squeeze it together when you're ready to make a treat.
$12.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A Carhartt beanie
Possibly the most universal present, a Carhartt beanie is a timeless winter piece that goes with every outfit. It will keep anyone's ears warm while still fitting close to the head and promises to last for years to come.
$19.98 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A set of vinyl coasters
Table protection and tunes — what's better than that? This set of coasters looks like a stack of vinyl records and is held on a mini stand that looks like a record player. It's perfect for music lovers or anyone who loves pop arty kitschy design.
$14.99 at Amazon
16
Trade Coffee Co.
A treat-yourself bag of coffee from Trade
If your valentine wakes up every morning to a hot cup of joe, they'll love the options at Trade Coffee, which specializes in unique beans from small roasters across the country. There are plenty of under-$20 blends from artisan roasters, such as Irving Farm and Bean&Bean, that are sure to please the coffee lover that you... well, love.
Shop Trade Coffee Co.
17
Target
A set of four super-wearable nail polishes
A little drama, a little neutral, this set of four nail polishes covers it all. And comes in a cute pink box that you don't even need to wrap.
$17.99 at Target
18
Amazon
A set of street food sauces
Give the gift of flavor this Feb. 14 with a set of six street-food-themed sauces. There's a sweet chili wing sauce, smoky BBQ sauce and a variety of hot sauces perfect for pizza, tacos, chicken, chili and more.
$19.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Leather gloves
Whether they use them for driving or not, these lined leather driving gloves are stylish and warm (and won't break the bank). They have a windproof cuff and adjustable strap to really keep your hands warm.
$17.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A succulent puzzle
A gift that's worth 1,000 pieces, this succulent puzzle will keep your loved on busy for days. It shows a colorful collection of succulents for people who love nature but maybe aren't great at keeping plants alive.
$14.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
An adorable bead set
Whether they're a Swiftie or just love to make bracelets, this bead set comes with everything your loved one needs to create pretty and silly accessories for themselves and anyone else.
$18.99 at Amazon

