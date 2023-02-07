ShoppingValentine's DayGift Guides

Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Most Important Person In Your Life: YOU

Whether you're single or coupled up, these gifts to self are the perfect mid-winter pick-me-up.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Ember-Temperature-Control-1-5-hr-Battery/dp/B07NQRM6ML?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ember smart mug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Ember-Temperature-Control-1-5-hr-Battery/dp/B07NQRM6ML?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Ember smart mug</a>, <a href="https://parachutehome.sjv.io/c/2706071/1110616/14093?subId1=63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Parachute unisex cloud robe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://parachutehome.sjv.io/c/2706071/1110616/14093?subId1=63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parachutehome.com%2Fproducts%2Frobe-cloud-cotton" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Parachute unisex cloud robe</a>, <a href="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-11554069?sid=63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghirardelli.com%2Fsignature-chocolate-gift-basket-85046" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ghirardelli gift basket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-100345797-11554069?sid=63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ghirardelli.com%2Fsignature-chocolate-gift-basket-85046" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Ghirardelli gift basket</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40462&u1=63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE451675-000%2F00" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Uniqlo men&#x27;s sweatpants." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40462&u1=63dbdf65e4b07c0c7e087df3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uniqlo.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproducts%2FE451675-000%2F00" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Uniqlo men's sweatpants.</a>
Amazon, Parachute, Ghirardelli, Uniqlo
An Ember smart mug, Parachute unisex cloud robe, Ghirardelli gift basket, Uniqlo men's sweatpants.

I don’t know about you, but anytime I’m tasked with buying a gift for someone in my life, I inevitably end up getting a little treat for myself as well. It doesn’t matter if it’s a birthday or holiday gift, I simply can’t resist — and that includes Valentine’s Day shopping. Even if you’re a bit of a cynic, being single on Valentine’s Day can be demoralizing, which is why it’s a great excuse to take some time out for indulgent self-care and to do a bit of shopping. This Valentine’s Day, treat yourself to something special and get a hit of that much-needed shopping serotonin.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for men and women. The list includes everything from beauty goodies to cozy home decor, comfy jammies and a few tech upgrades. Single or not, there’s nothing like a little treat to perk us up and help get us all through the bleak mid-winter. Why wait around for someone else to get you a present?

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
Essence Lash Princess mascara
Get the look of falsies without the hassle thanks to this lengthening and thickening mascara from Essence. This volumizing mascara does wonders for even the most sparse lashes, and may have people wondering if you've just spent the day getting extensions.
$4.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Hydro Flask water bottle
Whether your current reusable water bottle has seen better days or you're a newbie looking to dip your toes into the metal water bottle waters, then you must try this beloved Hydro Flask model. It has a wide mouth that makes it easier to fill and clean, and a lid with a built-in straw for maximum convenience. It comes in 24-ounce, 32-ounce and 40-ounce sizes in nine different colors, is leakproof and made with durable stainless steel that doesn't make water taste funky. The powerful insulation technology can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours.
$33.51+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
CND SolarOil nail and cuticule care
Give yourself a Valentine's Day manicure with the help of this popular nail and cuticle oil from CND. It conditions cuticles with almond oil and vitamin E so you can say goodbye to dry skin. Your hands deserve some TLC after all that snow shoveling you've been doing lately.
$9.90 at Amazon
4
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Heattech pile-lined sweatpants
If you're in the market for a new pair of sweats, these ultra-warm Heattech sweatpants are a fantastic option. They have just the right amount of stretch so you feel comfortable at all times, a relaxed silhouette and adjustable waistband that won't cut into your skin. Best of all, the insulating powers of Uniqlo's famous Heattech fabric will keep you nice and toasty on even the coldest of days. They're available in four different colors in sizes XS to 3XL.
$39.90 at Uniqlo
5
Amazon
Callus remover gel
Nothing says self-love by tackling the calluses on your feet! Our hardworking little feet deserve the best. Make callus removal hassle-free with this popular Lee gel. All you have to do is soak your feet for a few minutes in hot water, towel them dry, then apply a thick layer of the gel to the affected area and let it sit for five to 10 minutes. Rinse and give your feet a lil rub with a scrubber for best results and watch those feet transform before your very eyes.
$15.49 at Amazon
6
Parachute
Parachute Cloud cotton robe
Ditch your ratty robe and upgrade to Parachute's popular Cloud robe. It's made of deliciously soft and 4-ply gauze Turkish cotton that is at once lightweight as it is warm and cozy. This gender-neutral robe has a waist tie, two discreet side pockets and a relaxed silhouette. It comes in seven different colors in sizes XS to 3X.
$109 at Parachute
7
Sephora
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt candle
Love a luxury candle but don't want to drop over $50? I've got you. Maison Louis Marie's gorgeous candle smells as good as it looks. It's my go-to when I want to get a more upscale candle feel but don't want to shell out for Diptyque's prices. It'll elevate your space and fill it with earthy and woody aromas of sandalwood, vetiver and amber wood.
$38 at Sephora
8
Goldbelly
Ladurée Prestige Pink box of macarons
If you're not a chocolate person but love a sweet treat then you have to try these Ladurée macarons. They are undoubtedly the cream of the crop. This adorable pink box includes a dozen deliciously gorgeous macarons in Ladurée's classic flavors.
$47 at Goldbelly
9
Dieux
Dieux Forever eye mask
Treat yourself to an eye mask that will last with Dieux's Forever eye mask. No more throwing away sheet masks and under-eye patches. You can simply plop on your favorite eye cream and then secure these masks over it to help soak in all the goodness. They're thin, lightweight reusable patches that hold gels, serums and creams close to the skin for max hydration.
$25 at Dieux
10
Amazon
Ember temperature control smart mug
Say goodbye to reheating your coffee in the microwave thanks to Ember's temperature control travel mug. This mug has a battery life up to an hour and a half, so your coffee will be piping hot even if you're slow to drink it. You can set your preferred drinking temperature and control the settings via your smartphone, including customizing presets and receiving notifications. This mug has an auto sleep feature, so it "wakes up" when hot liquid is poured in and goes into sleep mode when not in use. It's a worthy investment for anyone who is serious about hot coffee.
$129.95 at Amazon
11
Naked Wines
Naked Wines subscription
Love a bit of vino in the evenings? Keep it coming with a Naked Wines subscription. Reasonably priced and sourced from high-quality independent wine makers, a Naked Wines subscription includes a monthly case of red, white or mixed wines that you can customize to your heart's content.
$248.99 at Naked Wines
12
Nordstrom
Vacation eau de toilette
Dreaming of warmer days ahead? Pick up Vacation's sunscreen-inspired signature scent. It is an intoxicating blend of fragrances that are evocative of everything you love about summer, and is so transportive you can just pretend you're on an island in the Caribbean. It contains fresh and vibrant notes of petitgrain essence, coconut water and milk, bergamot, solar musk, banana, pineapple, sea salt and pool water. Trust me, it's great, and much more affordable than traditional luxury fragrances.
$60 at Nordstrom
13
Ghirardelli
Ghirardelli Signature chocolate gift basket
More like a gift-to-self basket! Why wait for someone else to gift you a tasty treat when you can do it for yourself? This decadent assortment includes assorted chocolate bars, including one 72% cacao bar, one sea salt almond bar, one dark chocolate sea salt caramel bar, and one milk chocolate caramel bar. It also comes packed with Signature Ghirardelli gold bar filled with milk chocolate caramel squares, packets of double chocolate hot cocoa mix and a bottle of caramel sauce.
$76.95 at Ghirardelli
14
Amazon
TheraFace Pro percussive device
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy can help to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring can help decrease inflammation, while a hot ring may ease pain and a cleansing ring helps to get a deeper clean of your skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease.
$399 at Amazon
15
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Sophie faux fur blanket
This blanket is an Anthropologie fan fave and with good reason. It's wildly soft and cozy, and just heavy enough that you kind of get the relaxing effects of a weighted blanket. it's available in eight different dreamy colors.
$98 at Anthropologie
16
Nordstrom
Skims rib pajamas
Made with a comfortable, soft and slightly stretchy ribbed stretch modal fabric, these Skims jammies are a lovely way to refresh your sleepwear options. They come in 10 different neutral colors in sizes XXS to 4X. If you haven't jumped on the Skims train yet, now's a perfect time.
$118 at Nordstrom
17
Brightland
Brightland The Artist capsule set
If you're a foodie, then you're going to love Brightland's Artist set of luxuriously infused cold-pressed olive oils. It's so beloved it was even on Oprah's Favorite Things list last year! The set includes four olive oil flavors: Ardor is an olive oil infused with red chili peppers, jalapeno peppers, chipotle peppers, and paprika. Rosette olive oil is infused with garlic, Lucid olive oil is infused with lemon and Arise is a basil-infused olive oil.
$150 at Brightland (originally $160)
18
L.L. Bean
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder wool shacket for men
This warm wool-blend layering piece from L.L. Bean and Todd Snyder has a timeless look and feel that can be treasured for a long time with good care. It's inspired by classic L.L. Bean hunting shirts with that classic, high-quality Todd Snyder construction. The shirt has a trim silhouette, so be sure to size up if you prefer a more oversized look. it's available in four different colors in sizes XS to XL.
$114 at L.L. Bean (originally $149)
19
Courant
Courant Catch:3 charging station
I love a chic charging station, and it doesn't get more elegant than Courant's versatile selection of chargers. Perfect for an entryway or bedside table, the Catch:3 is both a charging station and a catchall. Keep your trinkets safe while your phone charges quickly without adding an eyesore to your space. It's available in nine colors so you can find the one that best fits in seamlessly with your aesthetic.
$140 at Courant
20
Etsy
A colorful knit balaclava from Etsy
Balaclavas remain on-trend this winter season, and these colorful knit options from Etsy seller ModaellaBoutique are as cute and stylish as they are warm and snuggly. Rock a little granny chic with a made-to-order balaclava that can be customized to whatever color combination you desire.
$75.65 at Etsy
21
Catbird
Catbird Baby Cygnet ring
I can't get enough of Catbird's ethereal, dainty jewelry. Everyone can rock a classic signet, and this vintage-inspired beauty is ideal for anyone looking to add to their stack or even try out a pinky ring. It can be left blank or engraved with a letter or number of your choice.
$138 at Catbird
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

The Bouqs

Order Your Valentine's Day Flowers NOW — You're Seriously Running Out Of Time

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

7 Foods You Had No Idea You Can Make In The Microwave

Wellness

This Is One Of The Biggest Warning Signs You May Experience A Stroke

Relationships

Canceling Plans With A Friend? A New Study Says This Is The Best Way.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Style & Beauty

This Popular Sunscreen Has Been Recalled. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Wellness

The One Part Of Your Body You’re Probably Forgetting To Stretch

Parenting

15 Things To Say To Your Kids Instead Of ‘No’

Home & Living

This Hit Children's Book Adaptation Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Shopping

The Fanciest Of Samsung’s Frame TVs Are Up To 33% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This NBC Medical Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

What Removing COVID's 'Public Health Emergency' Status Means For You

Shopping

22 Fitness Products Reviewers Said Helped Motivate Them To Work Out

Shopping

Reviewers Actually Shoveled Snow In These Hard-Working Gloves

Shopping

6 Outfits (Mostly) Under $200 That Are As Twinkly As Taylor Swift’s

Shopping

5 Explosively Floral Dresses Inspired By Lizzo’s Grammys Look

Shopping

Reviewers Really, Really Love These Target Sweatpants

Shopping

33 Products That Will Make Any Chronically Busy Person Go 'Yes Please'

Shopping

Order Your Valentine's Day Flowers NOW. You're Seriously Running Out Of Time.

Shopping

36 TikTok-Beloved Pieces To Refresh Your Wardrobe In 2023

Shopping

Stylish Boots From Walmart That Won't Leave Your Feet Freezing

Shopping

The Best Black-Owned Brands To Shop At Target

Food & Drink

5 Harmful Myths About Food's Effect On Your Heart Health

Home & Living

The Real Reason All Those 'AI Time Machine' Pictures Went Viral

Shopping

Travel Backpacks That Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Swear By

Shopping

High-Impact Fitness Equipment That Even The Smallest Home Gyms Can Accommodate

Shopping

Now's Your Chance To Try A Weighted Blanket For 77% Off

Food & Drink

'ICE' Is One Of The Rudest Dining Habits Ever, And You Might Be Doing It

Wellness

Doctors Reveal What They Really Think Of Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic

Style & Beauty

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At How Stars Get Ready For The Grammys

Wellness

Sauna Or Steam Room? Experts Reveal The Different Benefits Of Each.

Shopping

Don't Miss This Very Good Sale On JBL Wireless Listening Devices

Shopping

Under-$25 Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Are Actually Impressive

Parenting

Marie Kondo Is Embracing The Mess Of Parenthood. Here’s How You Can Too.

Food & Drink

Don't Miss Out On The Best Instagram Recipes From January

Parenting

12 Baby Name Trends To Look Out For This Year

Wellness

This Alternative To White Noise May Help You Magically Sleep Better

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New British Detective Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

How To Make The Most Of A Well-Child Visit With Your Pediatrician

Shopping

Target Has A Bunch Of Cute Inexpensive Swimsuits Right Now