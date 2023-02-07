Valentine’s Day Gifts For The Most Important Person In Your Life: YOU

Amazon

Ember temperature control smart mug

Say goodbye to reheating your coffee in the microwave thanks to Ember's temperature control travel mug. This mug has a battery life up to an hour and a half, so your coffee will be piping hot even if you're slow to drink it. You can set your preferred drinking temperature and control the settings via your smartphone, including customizing presets and receiving notifications. This mug has an auto sleep feature, so it "wakes up" when hot liquid is poured in and goes into sleep mode when not in use. It's a worthy investment for anyone who is serious about hot coffee.