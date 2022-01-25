Amazon/Richer Poorer/Amazon A Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon, sweatsuit from Richer Poorer and chess set from Amazon.

If you can believe it, it’s still January. But the year’s longest month is finally nearing its end, which means that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Whether you are in a long-term relationship, just started seeing someone new or you want to shower the people in your life with a little extra love, now’s the time to pick up something a little festive.

For the more cynical among us, it can be difficult to find Valentine’s Day gifts that aren’t corny. Of course, you want to treat your love to something special, but the holiday really lends itself to grand gestures and cheesy gifts that feel contrived. It can be particularly hard to find the perfectly appropriate Valentine’s Day gift when you’re in a new relationship. You want to toe the line between thoughtful and sweet, without being over the top.

We’re here to allay your concerns with the ultimate list of non-embarrassing Valentine’s Day gifts for men. They’re sweet, thoughtful and, for the most part, functional gifts that will be appreciated by even the most ardent Valentine’s Day critic.