Valentine's Day Gifts For Men That Aren't Cheesy

From charging cables to coffee table books to surfboards, we've got you covered.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon, sweatsuit from Richer Poorer and chess set from Amazon.
Amazon/Richer Poorer/Amazon
A Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon, sweatsuit from Richer Poorer and chess set from Amazon.

If you can believe it, it’s still January. But the year’s longest month is finally nearing its end, which means that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Whether you are in a long-term relationship, just started seeing someone new or you want to shower the people in your life with a little extra love, now’s the time to pick up something a little festive.

For the more cynical among us, it can be difficult to find Valentine’s Day gifts that aren’t corny. Of course, you want to treat your love to something special, but the holiday really lends itself to grand gestures and cheesy gifts that feel contrived. It can be particularly hard to find the perfectly appropriate Valentine’s Day gift when you’re in a new relationship. You want to toe the line between thoughtful and sweet, without being over the top.

We’re here to allay your concerns with the ultimate list of non-embarrassing Valentine’s Day gifts for men. They’re sweet, thoughtful and, for the most part, functional gifts that will be appreciated by even the most ardent Valentine’s Day critic.

1
Naadam
A cashmere sweater
Who doesn't love a classic cashmere sweater? Naadam's gorgeous and sustainably-made cashmere sweater fits beautifully, comes in a range of colors and is made of sustainable materials that will last for many seasons.
Get it from Naadam for $75.
2
Richer Poorer
A pair of soft sweatpants
Richer Poorer's recycled fleece sweatpants are a loungewear dream come true. They have a classic, comfortable fit and come in a range of aesthetically pleasing shades. They're perfect for a night in or being out and about. You can pair it with a hoodie, too.
Get them from Richer Poorer for $76.
3
Amazon
An iconic oral history of early aughts rock 'n roll
"Meet Me in the Bathroom" by Lizzy Goodman chronicles the New York music scene in the early 2000s. Featuring 200 original interviews with artists from bands like The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Vampire Weekend and more, this book is a can't miss for music lovers.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
4
Men's Warehouse
A pair of gold cufflinks
Put the finishing touches on his next formal ensemble with these timeless gold cufflinks from the Black by Vera Wang collection at Men's Warehouse. They're elegant, sleek and will stand the test of time. He'll be fishing for a special occasion to show them off.
Get them from Men's Warehouse for $59.99.
5
Amazon
A flight-simulating panel
If your sweetie has always wanted to earn their pilot's license, then the Honeycomb Alpha flight controls yoke and switch panel will be the gift of a lifetime. It features aerospace-grade internal components, realistic functions, backlights and much more.
Get it from Amazon for $381.57.
6
Amazon
A wooden chess set
You can never go wrong with a beautiful wooden chess set, and this one from Chess Armory has everything you need in one place. It includes a folding walnut chess board, pieces and a storage box. The pieces all have felted bottoms so they won't scratch the board, so it'll look brand new for years to come.
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
7
Courant
A wireless charging station
This aesthetically pleasing multi-device wireless charging station from Courant looks as good as it is effective. Is there anything better than being able to charge your phone and earbuds at once?
Get it from Courant for $64.
8
Sephora
A luxurious beard oil
Tom Ford's conditioning beard oil features a light blend of oils that soften and nourish even the prickliest of beard hairs. Almond, jojoba, grapeseed oil and vitamin E keep his skin extra kissable without clogging pores.
Get it from Sephora for $57.
9
Amazon
A brand new Kindle Paperwhite
Avid readers can't get enough of the new Kindle Paperwhite. It has an adjustable warm light, thinner borders and up to 10 weeks of battery life. It can be read like real paper, even in bright sunlight.
Get it from Amazon for $139.99.
10
Amazon
A foam surfboard
Whether he's just learning to surf or has been hitting the waves for years, this popular soft foam surfboard from Amazon makes for a thoughtful and exciting gift. It has removable bolt fins, an ankle leash and traction pad, making it popular amongst novices and more experienced surfers alike.
Get it from Amazon for $260.62.
11
Parachute
A cozy bathrobe
Everyone loves a fresh new bathrobe, and Parachute's snuggly and super plush bathrobe is as good as it gets. It's available in five different colors, each one more soothing than the next.
Get it from Parachute for $99.
12
Etsy
An elegant dopp kit
Help him corral his toiletries with this chic leather dopp kit from seller CKRLeather at Etsy. He can use it for traveling or to organize the bathroom. It's as functional as it is timeless and beautiful. Get it monogrammed and he'll enjoy it for a lifetime.
Get it from CKRLeather at Etsy starting at $28.
13
Coyuchi
A lightweight blanket
Coyuchi's waffle-weave blanket is the perfect bedroom upgrade. It has a unique soft texture and pattern that is warm and cozy while still being lightweight, making it the ideal companion as the seasons change.
Get it from Coyuchi starting at $58.
14
Minted
A gorgeous art print
Artist David Mikuchi's beautiful "Caramel Canyon I" is just one of many lovely pieces of art available at Minted. There are various sizes available, so you can pick the one that best fits your price point along with your beloved's aesthetic.
Get it from Minted starting at $24.
15
Amazon
A clicky gaming keyboard
Logitech's wireless gaming keyboard is wildly popular, thanks to features that elevate it above your everyday keyboard. It can last up to 30 hours on a single charge, has a distinctive clicky sound as well as tactile feedback and five G-keys that can be programmed with custom macros and commands.
Get it from Amazon for $202.33.
16
Amazon
A collection from the New York Times best seller list
Two volumes filled with images from Paul McCartney's personal archives, these books span his illustrious life and work. They include handwritten letters, paintings and photographs, most of them previously unseen. It's the ultimate gift for a Beatles fanatic.
Get it from Amazon for $90.
17
Amazon
An at-home espresso machine
Coffee lovers will flip out over the DeLonghi espresso machine. It has a manual steamer for rich, creamy, warm frothy milk and a three-in-one filter holder that has filters for a single shot, two shots and an espresso pod so they can enjoy coffee however they prefer.
Get it from Amazon for $99.95.
