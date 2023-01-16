ShoppingValentine's Daymothersgifts

Your Mom Deserves A Valentine's Day Gift. Here Are 18 Actually Nice Ones.

From a dainty jewelry dish to a kitchen-gadget splurge, these gifts will make your mama feel loved and appreciated.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Glass trinket dish from Food52
Food52
Glass trinket dish from Food52

Valentine’s Day is the perfect occasion to make moms feel loved and appreciated. While the cynical among us might regard Valentine’s Day as a high-stakes capitalist ploy to pressure people into buying pricey gifts for their significant others, it’s actually the perfect day to sweetly remind those we care about how much we value them. Few things are as surprising or touching as receiving an unexpected Valentine’s Day gift, whether it’s from a long-distance BFF, colleague, sibling or child.

When it comes to moms, there’s simply no way to repay all that they’ve done for us. But a token of our love is always greatly appreciated — and you don’t have to spend a lot, either. Below, we’ve rounded up the very best Valentine’s Day gifts for moms at a variety of budgets. They include little trinkets, jewelry, home accessories, cooking gadgets, cozy clothing and more. Pick something up for your adorable mama and get ready to make her day.

1
The Sill
The Sill pruning shears
For the intrepid gardener, few things are more essential than a good set of pruning shears. Whether your mom is just getting into gardening or is a veteran, these charming shears will be a welcome addition. They feature and ergonomic handle, are rust-resistant and easy to clean with a no-slip grip for extra safety.
$19 at The Sill
2
Anthropologie
Match cloche
Available in three different soft hues, this match-holding cloche is elegant, whimsical and adds a pop of color to any space. It's the perfect addition to the bathroom or wherever your mom stores her candles. A nice little touch like this one makes for a perfect Valentine's gift.
$34 at Anthropologie
3
Amazon
A French-style butter keeper
Add a bit of style and function to your mom's kitchen with a classic butter keeper. Made of porcelain, it comes in nine different colors, is easy to clean and keeps butter soft and spreadable.
$19.99 at Amazon
4
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory boucle scarf
Keep mama cozy with her very own fresh new scarf from Banana Republic Factory. It's just as cute and stylish as it is sure to keep her toasty warm. It's available in six different colors and patterns.
$18.97+ at Banana Republic Factory (originally $65)
5
Goldbelly
Ladurée Paris Macarons
Send your mom the tastiest, fanciest and most decadent macarons around. This sweet, elegant treat will brighten her day — even the sweet pink box is beautiful to behold. It includes a dozen traditional and seasonal macarons.
$47 at Goldbelly
6
Quince
Quince alpaca wool crew
How cute is this ultra-soft sweater from Quince? Available in six colors and sizes XS to XL, it's plush, oversized and has an easy rib pattern and classic crew neck. Best of all, alpaca wool is long-lasting, high-quality and resistant to pilling.
$49.90 at Quince
7
Food52
Mosser Glass Bathing Beauty dish
Available in four dreamy colors, this little glass dish is ideal for holiding jewelry and other little trinkets while adding a dash of color and personality to a space. She could even use it to hold little treats like nuts and small candies.
$40 at Food52
8
Caraway
Caraway tea towel set
Carway’s set of three aesthetically pleasing tea towels is sure to enhance your mom’s kitchen decor, no matter her style. The organic cotton cloths measure about 29 inches by 19 inches and come with a hook for easy hanging storage.
$45 at Caraway
9
Etsy
A striped bath robe
Add a punch of color and pizzazz to your mama's loungewear collection with this fun bathrobe from Etsy shop PumpkinPopeye. It's available in three different color combos and made with soft, cozy cotton fabric.
$84 at Etsy
10
Nordstrom
Byredo rose handwash
Add some luxury to mom's everyday hand-washing experience with this delectable option from Byredo. It's the perfect combination of an elegant floral fragrance and a hydrating hand wash. She's unlikely to buy one for herself, making it a great gift option.
$68 at Nordstrom
11
Sephora
Caudalie Beauty Elixir facial mist
Admittedly a splurge, this facial mist really is as good as everyone says. It's hydrating, nourishing and leaves skin with a perfect dewy glow. I love to use it in the mornings and as a refresher throughout the day. It's perfect for the dry winter months and a little luxury she probably won't buy for herself.
$49 at Sephora
12
Amazon
Ninja air fryer
If your mom is an avid cook, there's a good chance she's been eyeing an air fryer. Treat her to this popular, highly-rated Ninja air fryer and make her Valentine's Day the best one yet. It has 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon and 35,626 five-star ratings. It's dishwasher-safe and easy to clean, and is perfect for crisping, roasting, reheating and dehydrating food.
$99.95 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
13
Gobi
Gobi silk cashmere socks
Nothing's better than a pair of cozy, soft and luxurious socks, and Gobi's silk cashmere socks feel as good as they look. They're available in four colors and are sure to become part of your mom’s repertoire.
$62.30 at Gobi (originally $89)
14
Calpak
Calpak insulated lunch bag
I've been coveting these lunch bags from Calpak for a while now, and chances are your mom could use one as well. Available in five limited-edition colors and patterns and five classic hues and patterns, this lunch bag is insulated and lightweight and has a water-resistant interior and multiple pockets to help keep you organized and even store a water bottle.
$42 at Calpak
15
Catbird
Catbird baby pearl bracelet
How sweet is this dainty pearl bracelet? Made with deliciously tiny, chewy little pearls, this beauty looks great in a bracelet stack or on it's own. The pearls are strung on strong thread and finished with a 14-karat gold adjustable chain so it fits perfectly and stays on securely.
$134 at Catbird
16
Food52
Medina Mercantile French market bag
Hand-woven in Morocco, this stylish tote bag is spacious enough to use for even the biggest farmer's market haul. It's made with strong palm leaves and features two sets of leather straps while a flat bottom keeps your belongings sturdy and safe.
$60 at Food52
17
Goldbelly
Russ & Daughters paddlefish caviar gift set
It doesn't get more decadent than a caviar kit, and this one from iconic New York city grocer Russ & Daughters is as good as it gets. It's a super classy gift that includes a tin of paddlefish caviar, a mother-of-pearl spoon, crème fraiche and blini. Yum!
$175 at Goldbelly
