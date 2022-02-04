Shopping

Valentine's Day Gifts To Buy For Yourself

Silk pillowcases, reusable eye masks and chunky hoop earrings to love on yourself Feb. 14.

Staff Writer

Lane Oatey / Blue Jean Images via Getty Images

If Valentine’s Day is the holiday of love, then celebrating self-love should be a top priority. Whether you’re single as a Pringle or in a serious polyamorous relations with multiple lovers, Feb. 14 is a great invitation to take some time and space to celebrate you.

Though Valentine’s isn’t as gift-heavy a holiday as say, Christmas or a birthday, it still can be a time for a little extra thoughtfulness. Apart from the romantic aspects, Feb. 14 can inspire you to grab your favorite coworker a coffee or drop an actual paper card in the mail for your grandma.

And aside from treating all the people you love, it’s time to pamper yourself, too. Whether you book a staycation for one in a super cute apartment or spring for a new cotton robe, getting yourself Valentine’s Day present is a way to celebrate who you are and all you do for the people around you.

From silk pillowcases to tortoise-shell hoop earrings, we’ve rounded up the best presents to give yourself on Valentine’s Day, because you’re worth it.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A silk pillowcase
No one cares about your grooming routine as much as you do. This silk pillowcase will protect your hair and face even when you're sleeping. It comes in 17 colors.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
2
Amazon
Extra-cushiony cloud slippers
To stay totally on-trend but still super comfortable, snag a pair of these slip-on cloud sandals. Wear them with socks around the house in winter and take them to the beach in summer. They come in 14 colors.
Get them from Amazon starting at $8.99.
3
Sips By
A totally customized box of tea, every month
For the valentine that keeps on giving, Sips By is a tea subscription service that lets you pick four new teas to try every month. Make a profile on the site and select the upcoming teas you want to try.
Get it from Sips By for $16 a month.
4
Urban Stems
Flowers delivered to your door
Is there anything more luxurious than sending yourself flowers? You can pick out your favorite colors and find a vase that fits with your home decor.
Check out Urban Stems.
5
Amazon
A mug warmer
Vamp your work-from-home desk (and never microwave old coffee again) with this portable mug warmer. It comes in six colors.
Get it from Amazon for $24.96.
6
Amazon
A mini waffle maker
Start Valentine's Day off right with a brunch for one, complete with this mini at-home Belgian waffle maker.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7
Amazon
A repairing hand and foot mask set
In the middle of winter, your skin likely needs some TLC. This set comes with a hand mask and a foot mask to make you soft from finger to toe.
Get it on Amazon for $10.40.
8
Amazon
A fuzzy throw blanket
Stay snuggly warm but still stylish with a leopard-print faux sherpa blanket.
Get it from Amazon for $25.61.
9
Airbnb
Take a solo trip or staycation
Is there a city you love or have always wanted to see? Want to spend a night in a gorgeous skyrise you could never actually afford to live in? Get yourself an Airbnb for the weekend and give yourself a solo Valentine's trip.
Check out Airbnb.
10
L.L. Bean
Real sheepskin slippers
Slip into these fuzzy slippers for instant comfort and luxury. These come in six colors.
Get them from L.L. Bean for $79.
11
Amazon
A centerpiece candle
A good-smelling candle in a cute ceramic bowl? Yes, please! Light your own fire with this Paddywax candle, which comes in five scents.
Get it from Amazon for $30.10.
12
Dieux Skin
Reusable under-eye masks
Ditch the one-time-use paper for these sleek silicone masks. They work with your own products, so you don't have to worry about breakouts.
Get them from Dieux Skin for $25.
13
Amazon
Gold-plated mini chunky hoops
Buying your own jewelry means ensuring you're getting exactly what you want. These 18-karat gold-plated mini hoops are trendy yet timeless and are small enough to fit in a travel bag and throw on any time. These come in three colors.
Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
14
Amazon
A laid-out makeup bag
If Elle Woods were a product designer, this would be her creation. It's a collapsable makeup bag that lies flat, too, so you can find that lip gloss you're always looking for in a second. It comes in 24 colors.
Get it from Amazon for $27.95.
15
PureLoveNecklace on Etsy
A dainty necklace with your name on it
Get yourself a stylish necklace with your name on it.
Get it from PureLoveNecklace on Etsy for $18.72.
16
Parachute
A super luxurious robe
Nix your old bulky robe for this super chic lightweight cotton one. Throw it over your jammies or wear it alone, after a soothing Valentine's Day bath. This comes in 10 colors and sizes from XS to 3XL.
Get it from Parachute for $109.
17
Amazon
A set of flannel sheets
Stay snuggly warm in the cold of winter with a new set of flannel sheets. These come in 27 colors in most bed sizes.
Get them from Amazon starting at $29.99.
18
Sephora
A travel size of your favorite luxury fragrance
Smelling your best doesn't have to break the bank. For a little Valentine's Day luxury at an attractive price point, go for a travel version of your favorite scents. It will fit in your budget and your tiny purse.

This one comes with two different sizes of Chloé Eau de Parfum travel bottles: 5ml and 10ml.
Get it from Sephora for $35.
19
Baggu
A nylon cross-body bag
You've seen them all over TikTok and Instagram, and now it's time to get your own. A nylon cross-body bag is practical and stylish, and this one from Baggu can hold headphones and a book.
Get it from Baggu for $48.
20
Amazon
Tortoise hoops
For something a little unexpected, these tortoise hoops give an instant boost of glam to any look. Yes, even if you're just wearing sweatpants.
Get them from Amazon for $9.99.
21
Amazon
A new cookbook
Valentine's Day is a perfect excuse to get yourself that trendy cookbook you've seen all over Instagram. Even if you hate to cook, it'll look cute in your kitchen. This is "Cook This Book" by celebrity chef and salt lover Molly Baz.
Get it from Amazon for $19.50.
22
Amazon
A new set of markers
Let your creative juices flow and tap into some calming nostalgia with a new set of markers. You can make Valentine's Day cards for your friends or just express yourself with color.
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
23
Amazon
A hard-cover notebook
For journaling, goal-setting or just doodling, get yourself a high-quality notebook for Valentine's Day and let your words flow.
Get it on Amazon for $23.56.
24
Girlfriend Collective
Upgrade your sweatpants
Let's face it, you're probably due for a new pair of super cozy, live-in sweats. V-Day is a pretty good excuse to splurge for a heavyweight pair — with pockets! These come in nine colors and sizes XXS to 6XL.
Get them from Girlfriend Collective for $78.
25
Maude
Bath salts in a minimalistic jar
Draw yourself a hot bath with these calming salts.
Get it from Maude for $18.
26
GrubHub
Takeout from your favorite place
Save yourself the dishes and call for takeout from your favorite place.
Check out GrubHub.
27
Coach
A trendy tiny bag
The styles of the early 2000s are back, baby, and tiny bags are having a moment. For a Valentine's Day treat, get yourself a mini Coach purse. It will go with every outfit and force you to only bring the absolute essentials with you.
Get it from Coach for $195.
