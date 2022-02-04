Lane Oatey / Blue Jean Images via Getty Images

If Valentine’s Day is the holiday of love, then celebrating self-love should be a top priority. Whether you’re single as a Pringle or in a serious polyamorous relations with multiple lovers, Feb. 14 is a great invitation to take some time and space to celebrate you.

Though Valentine’s isn’t as gift-heavy a holiday as say, Christmas or a birthday, it still can be a time for a little extra thoughtfulness. Apart from the romantic aspects, Feb. 14 can inspire you to grab your favorite coworker a coffee or drop an actual paper card in the mail for your grandma.

And aside from treating all the people you love, it’s time to pamper yourself, too. Whether you book a staycation for one in a super cute apartment or spring for a new cotton robe, getting yourself Valentine’s Day present is a way to celebrate who you are and all you do for the people around you.

From silk pillowcases to tortoise-shell hoop earrings, we’ve rounded up the best presents to give yourself on Valentine’s Day, because you’re worth it.