Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and if you’re still on the hunt for a gift that’s perfect for your sweetheart, you have a lot to choose from. Whether you want to shower them in their favorite chocolates or give them a couple more books to add to their shelf, what matters most is the thought behind your gift giving (especially if this is their love language).
But even though this day of love is nearly synonymous with lavish gifts, teddy bears and heart-shaped boxes, you don’t have to spend a ton to get a quality present. Some of the best gifts are under $30.
We rounded up 16 of the cutest (and practical) gifts in that range below. Our list includes everything from beginner-friendly planters to cozy slippers to a fill-in-the-blank book that you can complete with your fuzziest feelings.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.