The Sweetest Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get For Under $30

Show your loved one how much you care with items like a dainty heart necklace, a luxurious candle and a waffle maker.

A <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=valentinesgiftsunder30-KristenAdaway-013122-61f81e0ee4b067cbfa20822b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fheart-bouquet-puzzle" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="heart bouquet puzzle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f81e0ee4b067cbfa20822b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=valentinesgiftsunder30-KristenAdaway-013122-61f81e0ee4b067cbfa20822b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fheart-bouquet-puzzle" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">heart bouquet puzzle</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NJZMB2K?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61f81e0ee4b067cbfa20822b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="fuzzy slippers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f81e0ee4b067cbfa20822b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NJZMB2K?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61f81e0ee4b067cbfa20822b,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">fuzzy slippers</a>.
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and if you’re still on the hunt for a gift that’s perfect for your sweetheart, you have a lot to choose from. Whether you want to shower them in their favorite chocolates or give them a couple more books to add to their shelf, what matters most is the thought behind your gift giving (especially if this is their love language).

But even though this day of love is nearly synonymous with lavish gifts, teddy bears and heart-shaped boxes, you don’t have to spend a ton to get a quality present. Some of the best gifts are under $30.

We rounded up 16 of the cutest (and practical) gifts in that range below. Our list includes everything from beginner-friendly planters to cozy slippers to a fill-in-the-blank book that you can complete with your fuzziest feelings.

1
Etsy/MinthologieStudio
A tiny heart necklace
Keep it simple with this dainty minimalist heart necklace. You can order it in gold, silver or rose gold, and in lengths between 15 and 21 inches.
Get it from MinthologieStudio on Etsy starting at $17.85.
2
Amazon
Bushwick Kitchen's Bees Knees spicy honey
Show your honey how much you care (and that you noticed their hidden stash of hot honey) with this bottle of spicy honey from Brooklyn-based Bushwick Kitchen. It's made of wildflower honey mixed with oleoresin habanero peppers, resulting in a punch of sweet spice.
Get it on Amazon for $14.99.
3
Uncommon Goods
A heart bouquet puzzle
Your next at-home date night is made easy with this 634-piece puzzle. With illustrations of colorful flowers, this heart-shaped puzzle is perfect for flower lovers and puzzle enthusiasts alike.
Get it at Uncommon Goods for $27.
4
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Gourmand perfume roller
For fans of fragrance, this vegan and cruelty-free perfume oil roller comes in six scents of varying notes: Ambre Vanillé, Lait De Coco, Macaron Rosé, Oud Sahara, Santal Supreme and Sativa Rose.
Get it at Urban Outfitters for $24.
5
Target
A mini heart waffle maker
They'll never want regular waffles again after using this mini waffle maker, which creates heart-shaped waffles in minutes. It doesn't even require assembly; all you need to do is plug it in and prepare your batter. It comes in red and pink.
Get it at Target for $12.99.Get it on Amazon for $12.99.
6
Always Fits
A fill-in-the-blank book about love
Make this Valentine's Day personal with this hardcover book, in which you can fill in the blanks with how you feel about your sweetheart. It has 64 pages with 30 fill-in prompts like "I secretly want us to..." and "I event tolerate it when we share..."
Get it at Always Fits for $11.95.
7
Amazon
A pair of soft, fuzzy slippers
Give them all the cozy vibes with these crisscross pattern fluffy slippers. They come in pink, ash fog, camel, cream, light blue and seashell pink, up to size 12.
Get it on Amazon for $15.90.
8
Rastaclat
A men's Rastaclat braided bracelet
All-black braided lace meets accented gold hardware in this bracelet. Present your valentine with this wrist piece that they'll never want to take off. Bonus: 1% of all sales is donated to the Seek the Positive Foundation.
Get it at Rastaclat for $18.
9
Nordstrom
54 Thrones Ivorian cocoa and Ghanaian coconut beauty butter
If they take their skincare seriously, this body butter from 54 Thrones will be an essential in their purse or on-the-go bag. Made of a mix of African-sourced oils like Ghanaian coconut oil, Egyptian jojoba oils and Ivorian cocoa, this creamy butter will keep them moisturized during the harsh winter months. It's also vegan and free of sulfates, phthalates and parabens.
Get it at Nordstrom for $24.
10
Conscious Step
A pair of socks that saves cats
Fellow cat lovers will want to make these socks a party of their everyday attire, and not just because they have cats on them. Like all of Conscious Step's products, this pair of socks supports a cause: Best Friends Animal Society and their work to save shelter animals.
Get it at Conscious Step for $14.95.
11
The Sill
A Hoya kerrii planter
It doesn't get anymore Valentine's Day-esque than a plant that naturally grows in the shape of a heart. Also called a Hoya Heart, the Hoya kerrii has green, heart-shaped leaves, perfect for your favorite plant lover.
Get it at The Sill for $14.
12
Partake Foods
A variety pack of Partake cookies made for chocolate lovers
Partake Foods' offerings are all free of the top nine allergens such as peanuts, eggs, dairy, tree nuts and soy -- including their cookies. This variety packs contains four boxes that cater to the supreme chocolate lover's palate. The chocolate chip and double chocolate flavors come in both crunchy and soft textures.
Get it at Partake Foods for $19.99.
13
Madewell
Satya + Sage King candle
If cedarwood, patchouli, clover leaf, sandalwood and vanilla sounds like a match made in candle heaven for your sweetie, then this candle from Satya + Sage needs to be lit in their home immediately. It's made from 100% vegetable and coconut wax and has a cotton wick.
Get it at Madewell for $16.
14
Ten Wilde
A mini heart stackable ring
Wearing your heart on your sleeve is over. Now, we're wearing it on our fingers. This mini heart ring is designed to be stacked with other rings, so if your valentine is a collector of hand jewelry, this piece will fit right in.
Get it at Ten Wilde for $26.
15
Urban Outfitters
A mini canvas tote bag
If the person you're shopping for is a collector of "stuff," this durable tote bag will fit their travel-friendly items. It measures 7.5 inches long and 6.7 inches high, making it a great everyday bag. It comes in lilac, sky, bright green, black, ivory and olive.
Get it at Urban Outfitters for $29.
16
FTD
A bouquet of roses
Though flowers are a classic Valentine's Day gift, that doesn't mean they aren't still appreciated and desired. This bouquet is filled with vibrant red and soft pink roses. It comes with floral food and is packaged and shipped in a box.
Get it at FTD for $25.
