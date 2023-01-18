Even though it seems like the rush of the holiday season just ended, Valentine’s Day is already right around the corner. But if you’re spending this day miles away from your loved ones, consider the festive occasion your chance to get creative.

If your sweetheart has a serious sweet tooth and the way to their heart is through desserts, don’t fret if you aren’t a pro when it comes to baking or they don’t live in close proximity. Thanks to modern technology and speedy delivery methods, you can have the baking experts do all the work without having to put on an apron.

Thanks to sites like Goldbelly, you can have tons of foods and desserts from local businesses and chains delivered to anyone nationwide. Scrumptious cakes, bagels, cookies, cupcakes, macarons and more can be sent right to your loved one’s doorstep.

Below, we rounded up some of the most gift-worthy treats to send to your far-flung giftee.