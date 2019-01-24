Valentine's Day Jewelry For Your Girlfriend That's Not A Heart Necklace

yrabota via Getty Images

Every Valentine’s Day retailers start mass producing heart shaped everything — candy, pillows, and especially jewelry. While the bedazzled heart-shaped necklace you gave your high school girlfriend was cute, chances are your grown-a** adult girlfriend would prefer a V-day gift that’s a little less cheesy.

Whether you’re looking for a personalized necklace to gift your partner or you’re a single lady who wants to treat herself to a fabulous new ring for yourself, there are plenty of Valentine’s Day jewelry options out there — that aren’t a heart necklace you’ll never really wear.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces of jewelry that you can order in time for Valentine’s Day. Take a look below: