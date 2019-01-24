HuffPost Finds

Valentine's Day Jewelry For Your Girlfriend That's Not A Heart Necklace

These necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings are perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Every Valentine’s Day retailers start mass producing heart shaped everything — candy, pillows, and especially jewelry. While the bedazzled heart-shaped necklace you gave your high school girlfriend was cute, chances are your grown-a** adult girlfriend would prefer a V-day gift that’s a little less cheesy.

Whether you’re looking for a personalized necklace to gift your partner or you’re a single lady who wants to treat herself to a fabulous new ring for yourself, there are plenty of Valentine’s Day jewelry options out there — that aren’t a heart necklace you’ll never really wear.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite pieces of jewelry that you can order in time for Valentine’s Day. Take a look below:

1
A simple initial necklace
ABLE
Shop this Mini Tag Necklace from ABLE.
2
A delicate chain bracelet
Catbird Jewelry
Order this Sweet Nothing Bracelet from Catbird Jewelry — or get it zapped on permanently.
3
An initial stud earring
Net-A-Porter
Get this Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring from Net-A-Porter.
4
A chunky fashion ring
Anthropologie
Order this Starburst Ring from Anthropologie.
5
This pretty pearl choker necklace
Etsy
Find this Dainty Pearl Choker Necklace with custom length and number of pearls on Etsy.
6
This gold plated coin necklace
Missoma
Shop this Lucy Williams Roman Arc Coin Necklace from Missoma.
7
This custom cuff
ABLE
Get this Personalized Cuff in your desired font from ABLE.
8
These classic sparkling stud earrings
Nordstrom
Find these 2ct Cubic Zirconia Earrings at Nordstrom.
9
A dainty custom ring
Etsy
Order this Dainty Bar Ring in your favorite metal, font, and finish from Etsy.
10
A minimalist lock bracelet
Anthropologie
Find this Bella 14K Gold Vermeil Bracelet from Anthropologie.
11
This cute ear cuff
Missoma
Shop this Gold Single Pave Huggie from Missoma.
12
This darling locket
Catbird Jewelry
Find this Dollhouse Locket from Catbird Jewelry.
13
A classic pair of hoop earrings
Nordstrom
Get these Halogen Medium Endless Hoops from Nordstrom
14
A quartz pendant necklace
Nordstrom
Shop this Kendra Scott Pendant Necklace in different metals and stones at Nordstrom.
