14 Stunning Pieces Of Jewelry To Treat Yourself With This Valentine's Day

Pop culture might make you think Valentine’s Day is about showing your partner how much you care by showering them with gifts, but we don’t totally agree.
Yes, it’s always nice to give or receive a nice present, but we’re firm believers in self-love. When you think about it, V-Day is actually the perfect day to show yourself how much you love you (with or without a partner).
You don’t need someone else to buy you jewelry that says “I love you” (literally or figuratively). Go ahead and...
Below, check out 14 pieces of stunning jewelry that are perfect for showing yourself a little love on this (Hallmark) holiday:
1
Roxanne Assoulin Hip-Hop But Not Baby Earrings
Roxanne Assoulin
2
Gorjana Power Birthstone Necklace
HuffPost
3
Catbird Mother of Pearl Love Token Necklace
Catbird
4
Finley Ava Trillion Sapphire Studs
HuffPost
5
Kendra Scott Everlyne Gold Chain Bracelet in Rose Quartz
Kendra Scott
6
Common Muse Nelle Ball Earrings
Common Muse
7
Madewell Sweetheart Statement Earrings
Madewell
8
J.Crew Double Pendant Necklace with Pearls
J.Crew
9
Alex And Ani Wrap Ring with Swarovski Crystals
Alex And Ani
10
Soko Wavy Strand Cuff Bracelet
Soko
11
Wkndla Ritual Pearl Stud Earrings
Wkndla
12
Mejuri Sapphire Hoops
HuffPost
13
Aurate Infinity Heart Ring
Aurate
14
Machete Form Hoops in Peony
Machete
