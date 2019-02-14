14 Stunning Pieces Of Jewelry To Treat Yourself With This Valentine's Day

Clockwise from bottom left: J.Crew, Roxie Assoulin, Soko, Aurate, Common Muse, Madewell

Pop culture might make you think Valentine’s Day is about showing your partner how much you care by showering them with gifts, but we don’t totally agree.

Yes, it’s always nice to give or receive a nice present, but we’re firm believers in self-love. When you think about it, V-Day is actually the perfect day to show yourself how much you love you (with or without a partner).

You don’t need someone else to buy you jewelry that says “I love you” (literally or figuratively). Go ahead and...