14 Stunning Pieces Of Jewelry To Treat Yourself With This Valentine's Day

You don’t need someone else to buy you jewelry that says “I love you."

Pop culture might make you think Valentine’s Day is about showing your partner how much you care by showering them with gifts, but we don’t totally agree.

Yes, it’s always nice to give or receive a nice present, but we’re firm believers in self-love. When you think about it, V-Day is actually the perfect day to show yourself how much you love you (with or without a partner).

You don’t need someone else to buy you jewelry that says “I love you” (literally or figuratively). Go ahead and...

Below, check out 14 pieces of stunning jewelry that are perfect for showing yourself a little love on this (Hallmark) holiday:

1
Roxanne Assoulin Hip-Hop But Not Baby Earrings
Roxanne Assoulin
Get the Roxanne Assoulin Hip-Hop But Not baby earrings (available in matching or mis-matched sets) for $75.
2
Gorjana Power Birthstone Necklace
HuffPost
Get the Gorjana power birthstone necklace (available with 12 birthstone options) for $70.
3
Catbird Mother of Pearl Love Token Necklace
Catbird
Get the Catbird mother of pearl love token necklace for $44.
4
Finley Ava Trillion Sapphire Studs
HuffPost
Get the Finley Ava trillion sapphire studs for $35 (sale price as of publish date).
5
Kendra Scott Everlyne Gold Chain Bracelet in Rose Quartz
Kendra Scott
Get the Kendra Scott Everlyne gold chain bracelet in rose quartz for $50.
6
Common Muse Nelle Ball Earrings
Common Muse
Get the Common Muse Nelle ball earrings for $39.
7
Madewell Sweetheart Statement Earrings
Madewell
Get the Madewell Sweetheart statement earrings for $18.50 (sale price as of publish date).
8
J.Crew Double Pendant Necklace with Pearls
J.Crew
Get the J.Crew double pendant necklace with pearls for $39.50.
9
Alex And Ani Wrap Ring with Swarovski Crystals
Alex And Ani
Get the Alex And Ani wrap ring with Swarovski Crystals (available with 12 gemstone options) for $28.
10
Soko Wavy Strand Cuff Bracelet
Soko
Get the Soko wavy strand cuff bracelet for $88.
11
Wkndla Ritual Pearl Stud Earrings
Wkndla
Get the Wkndla Ritual pearl stud earrings for $56.
12
Mejuri Sapphire Hoops
HuffPost
Get the Mejuri sapphire hoops for $59.
13
Aurate Infinity Heart Ring
Aurate
Get the Aurate infinity heart ring for $80.
14
Machete Form Hoops in Peony
Machete
Get the Machete form hoops in peony for $78.
