10 Perfect Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Valentine’s Day

Rothko Red by Cirque Colors

Is it getting hot in here, or is it just your nails? This thermal nail polish shifts colors based on the temperature of your fingers, changing from a dark oxblood red in its cool state to bright crimson in its warm state. Rothko Red dries to a matte finish, which you can lean into with a matte top coat or you can apply a glossy top coat for a shiny manicure.