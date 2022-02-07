10 Perfect Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you’re spending it with your significant other, your friends or your cat, we’re all about having an on-theme manicure moment.
Red and pink are classic choices for Valentine’s Day, but they aren’t the only option. “I always love the classic pink and red color scheme during Valentine’s Day, but I also love to incorporate white or nude into my manicures,” nail influencer Kelli Marissa told HuffPost. “There’s just something so romantic about a nude mani with pops of pink or red!” Nail influencer Lauren Phelps added that lavender is also a great choice for Valentine’s Day.
As far as simple nail art goes, Phelps recommends heart French tips, small hearts (“these can really elevate a nail look”) and abstract hearts for a more subtle look. Marissa recommends using striping tape and a sparkly polish to jazz up an otherwise basic manicure.
Here are our top picks for classic crémes and special effect nail polishes for Valentine’s Day and beyond.