HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Don't know what to wear to date night on Valentine's Day? Don't worry, we found outfits for every occasion.

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and Cupid’s working on his aim.

If you’ve already found your special someone, you’re probably thinking of plans for the night that are a little more exciting than your usual date night.

Whether you’re staying in with wine and cheese or going out to a four-course, four-star dinner, you’ll probably want a special outfit for a special night.

So in the spirit of love, we’ve found outfits that’ll be perfect for Valentine’s Day, from tops that dress up a pair of jeans to fancier options, too.

Check out these Valentine’s Day outfits:

Casual Date Night Tops That You Could Totally Wear With Jeans On V-Day

Casual Date Night Tops That You Could Totally Wear With Jeans On V-Day See Gallery

Dressier Dinner Date Looks For Valentine’s Day

Dressier Dinner Date Looks For Valentine’s Day See Gallery

Fancy AF Outfits For A Four-Course, Four-Star Meal on V-Day