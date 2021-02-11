Relationships

Tweets That Sum Up Valentine's Day During A Pandemic

"If we’ve been in a lockdown talking stage u owe me a valentines gift."

We’ve made it through some memorable pandemic holidays, like Mother’s Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Now it’s time for Valentine’s Day in the age of COVID-19.

Whether you’re trying to keep the romance alive in coronavirus conditions or happy for the excuse not to celebrate the occasion, the funny folks of Twitter can relate. Below, we’ve rounded up 28 tweets that sum up Valentine’s Day during a pandemic.

COVID-19Valentine's Dayfunny tweetsHolidays and Celebrations