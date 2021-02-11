We’ve made it through some memorable pandemic holidays, like Mother’s Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Now it’s time for Valentine’s Day in the age of COVID-19.
Whether you’re trying to keep the romance alive in coronavirus conditions or happy for the excuse not to celebrate the occasion, the funny folks of Twitter can relate. Below, we’ve rounded up 28 tweets that sum up Valentine’s Day during a pandemic.
this year i don’t have a valentine’s date due to covid😔i usually don’t, but this year it’s due to covid🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼— nat (@nataIiakt) January 31, 2021
I need a Valentine’s Day card that says, “Sorry we keep almost-divorcing during the pandemic.”— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) January 25, 2021
Right now, a dude is trying to figure out how to fake having covid in time for Valentine's Day...— Neal Brennan (@nealbrennan) February 9, 2021
One plus side of not having a Valentine's Day exchange at school due to the pandemic is that there will be no large envelope of garbage that sits on your kid's dresser for months and absolutely cannot be thrown out because it is "very special."— Ilana Wiles (@mommyshorts) February 5, 2021
My COVID vaccine is booked for the 14th of February... so hey at least someone will be sticking something in me this Valentine’s Day— grace (@graceemjr) February 3, 2021
Why do my Valentine’s supplies look like a bag of coronavirus? pic.twitter.com/2yAKwPNoPY— Mary (@AnniemuMary) February 8, 2021
If we don’t stop COVID it’s going to be February and we’re all gonna have to deal with Valentine’s that say shit like “will you be my quaran-tine” and “you tested positive for being a Covid-cutie”— 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) August 19, 2020
indoor dining coming back to NYC on valentine's day........ cuomo was in cahoots with the lesbians on this one— Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) January 29, 2021
Howling at the idea of couples booking 1/4 capacity restaurants for Valentine's Day so they can eat in silence across from each other while passive aggressively fighting through the waiter— amil (@amil) January 29, 2021
Hey, Valentine's Day is all about spending time with the person you love, but since we have basically been doing that for the past 365, how about I read a book and do a facemask while you watch whatever you want downstairs?— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) January 30, 2021
Broke the news to my son that there’d be no valentine exchange since he’s doing virtual school because I believe Valentine’s Day disappointment should be taught while they’re young— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) February 4, 2021
my “single girl in a pandemic” valentines day plans pic.twitter.com/mqNELX0nLe— universal basic (income) bitch™️ (@pumpkinspaaice) January 29, 2021
I don’t know what my husband is planning for Valentine’s Day but I hope it’s him taking the kids somewhere so I can watch my shows in peace.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) February 1, 2021
if we’ve been in a lockdown talking stage u owe me a valentines gift— caitlyn (@caittnb) February 8, 2021
Things I’ll Do On Valentine’s Day:— 🇨🇦 Canadian Beaver 🇨🇦 (@CanadianBeave13) February 6, 2021
- Stay home
- Watch Netflix
- Buy myself something on Amazon
- Order in some food
- Have some wine
- Furiously masturbate
Things I’ve Been Doing Every Fucking Day Throughout The Pandemic:
- SEE. ABOVE.
Me: Can we plan a date for Valentine’s Day this year?— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) January 31, 2021
Husband: Yes! How about Feb 14th?
Walked right into that.
You tryna get out of Valentine’s Day dinner with that other girl?— consigliere (@moyodre) January 25, 2021
I have positive Covid test results for just $250. DM
My kid is putting ------- instead of xoxo on his Valentines because "we can't do hugs and kisses, we need some space."— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) January 29, 2021
I understand that some people don’t believe in celebrating Valentine’s day for a variety of reasons. Many of which are completely valid. I’m not saying you have to celebrate it either. I’m saying if your sole and only reason is because “we’re on lockdown”, that won’t fly 😅🤣— TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) January 31, 2021
if u don’t have a valentine this year just know its not because of the pandemic. its because no one wants u<3— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) January 26, 2021
Me to my 9 yr old son: You and your sister are my valentines!— Ms. Havisham (@MissHavisham) February 3, 2021
9: And Dad’s valentine can be the cat!
Me: Haha, yes!
7 yr old daughter: Actually, I think Daddy’s valentine is his work boss.
Can’t wait to spend most of Sunday forgetting it’s Valentine’s Day.— The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) February 10, 2021
got my vibrator new batteries for Valentine’s Day I hope she likes them— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) January 31, 2021
Shout out to all the couples who have already had the “we don’t need to do anything this Valentine’s Day” chat you romantic bastards you ❤️— threetimedaddy (@threetimedaddy) February 9, 2021
If there's a few bright spots to distance learning, it's not having to decorate a Valentine box & not having to buy 2 packs of Valentine's cards, sign your child's name 20 times, realize there are 22 students in your kid's class, & going back to the store, cursing, at 10pm.— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) January 24, 2021
'Will you be my quarantine?' - Valentine's Day cards in a pandemic Fancy an "isodate" this Valentine's Day? Or how about "a socially distanced sanitised face covered kiss"?— Purdy Mouth Capital (@MouthPurdy) February 11, 2021
someone’s boyfriend is most defooo planning how to make a quarantine Valentine’s special whilst other peoples boyfriends are gonna say their hands were tied lmao— yan. (@deemilliiii) January 4, 2021
Wife: I have to go to the store. Need anything?— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) January 25, 2021
Me: I need a Valentine's Day card for you. Get something nice but not too pricey.
Wife: Yep