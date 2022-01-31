Ah, the beginning of a relationship. It’s a special, short-lived time when you still get butterflies and don’t yet have to deal with anyone’s annoying friend group or overbearing family. Yet while the early days of seeing someone new are marked by flirty fun, linking up around Feb. 14 can be a source of stress.

Are you supposed to plan a Valentine’s Day date night? Do they expect some sort of celebration? And are there any small, mellow gifts that say, “Hey, I like hanging out with you,” and not “Grab some Mason jars, I’ve already booked us a barn wedding venue?” (Spoiler: yes there are!)

Before you have a meltdown in the compact aisle of a Target looking for a low-key V-Day gift, take a breath. You don’t need to get something super expensive or sappy. In fact, showing up on your fourth date with a giant teddy bear or leather gloves may make your new boo feel overwhelmed. To keep everything easy and breezy, stick between three categories: edible, practical or activity-based.

You can never go wrong with getting your date snacks they like, a nice six-pack or takeout from their favorite Thai place. If you know they love to read or garden, a book they’ve mentioned or a small house plant can be a great, non-superimposing option. And for an activity, take an online cooking class together or set up a projector for an at-home movie night.

In-the-moment gifts like this often don’t break the bank. And, in the event you and your date part ways, having done a present activity together doesn’t leave them with a physical object they now have to deal with.

As with anything in dating, you get to make your own rules. Tired of fancy meals with weird herbs and small portions? Eat Dunkaroos for dinner! Don’t like standing in line and braving large crowds? Have a kitchen dance party with a playlist you made. When you free yourself from the 2000s rom-com version of Valentine’s Day, you may actually have fun.

From cute cards to take-out sushi, we’ve rounded up the best mellow Valentine’s Day gifts for a new relationship.

