Casual Valentine's Gifts For Someone You Just Started Seeing

Small Valentine's Day treats for someone you like-like, but don't yet love.

Clockwise from top left: A plant from The Sill, the Hinge card from BetterDaysDesign on Etsy, "How To Do Nothing" from Bookshop, Dunkaroos, a Fandango gift card and Tony's Chocolonely bar.

Ah, the beginning of a relationship. It’s a special, short-lived time when you still get butterflies and don’t yet have to deal with anyone’s annoying friend group or overbearing family. Yet while the early days of seeing someone new are marked by flirty fun, linking up around Feb. 14 can be a source of stress.

Are you supposed to plan a Valentine’s Day date night? Do they expect some sort of celebration? And are there any small, mellow gifts that say, “Hey, I like hanging out with you,” and not “Grab some Mason jars, I’ve already booked us a barn wedding venue?” (Spoiler: yes there are!)

Before you have a meltdown in the compact aisle of a Target looking for a low-key V-Day gift, take a breath. You don’t need to get something super expensive or sappy. In fact, showing up on your fourth date with a giant teddy bear or leather gloves may make your new boo feel overwhelmed. To keep everything easy and breezy, stick between three categories: edible, practical or activity-based.

You can never go wrong with getting your date snacks they like, a nice six-pack or takeout from their favorite Thai place. If you know they love to read or garden, a book they’ve mentioned or a small house plant can be a great, non-superimposing option. And for an activity, take an online cooking class together or set up a projector for an at-home movie night.

In-the-moment gifts like this often don’t break the bank. And, in the event you and your date part ways, having done a present activity together doesn’t leave them with a physical object they now have to deal with.

As with anything in dating, you get to make your own rules. Tired of fancy meals with weird herbs and small portions? Eat Dunkaroos for dinner! Don’t like standing in line and braving large crowds? Have a kitchen dance party with a playlist you made. When you free yourself from the 2000s rom-com version of Valentine’s Day, you may actually have fun.

From cute cards to take-out sushi, we’ve rounded up the best mellow Valentine’s Day gifts for a new relationship.

1
BetterDaysDesign on Etsy
A sweet, not-super-serious card
After only a few weeks, you don't need to write a seven-paragraph proclamation of your feelings, covered in hearts and doilies. Still, a cute card with something funny (and G-rated) gives a festive Valentine's touch without being too overbearing.

This seller on Etsy has a bunch of cute dating app and social media themed cards, perfect for a new boo.
Check out BetterDaysDesign on Etsy.
2
Amazon
A childhood snack or treat they loved
Know what's cuter (and cheaper) than a fancy set of truffles or small-batch chocolates? A retro sweet treat your date loved as a kid and has mentioned in passing. From Wonder Balls to Dunkaroos, they'll be super touched you've been paying attention to their childhood stories.
Get them from Amazon for $6.98.
3
Stubhub
Nosebleed seats to a sports game (or any event)
Early into dating, dropping a ton of money on fancy seats to a big event may make your date a little overwhelmed, but finding cheap nosebleed seats to a sporting event or to see a band they love makes for a mellow present and a cute date night.
Check out the events on StubHub.
4
AppleMusic
Make them a playlist
The modern mixtape: A digital playlist of songs you don't actually own or have to pay a monthly fee to listen to. Making your date a playlist is thoughtful and free. Best of all, if things don't work out, they don't have to deal with throwing a physical thing away.
Get AppleMusic for $9.99 a month.
5
Amazon
Bake them something
If you're a whiz in the kitchen, you may already have all the baking things you need to whip up something sweet. If you burn water, this cookie mix is almost foolproof and only calls for an egg, some butter and oil. It also comes with two packages, so if you mess up the first one you can try again.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $7.85.
6
Amazon
Their fave snack, in bulk
Buying things in bulk saves money, yes, but it's also really funny. Like the scene in "Juno" with the Tic Tacs in the mailbox, giving your date a huge supply of their favorite snack is sure to make them smile.
Get it on Amazon for $21.92.
7
Grizzly
Beer from their hometown
If your date is into beer or wine, bringing them a nice six-pack or bottle of Merlot is easy and thoughtful. To go the extra mile, try to find local brews from their hometown or favorite city. Save a trip to the store with Grizzly, an alcohol delivery service that works in most states.
Check out Grizzly.
8
Amazon
Locally roasted coffee beans
A bag of beans from a small, specialty roaster is the perfect mix of thoughtful and practical. Nothing says "thinking of you, but in a chill way" like a caffeine boost.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9
The Sill
A houseplant
Your garden-loving date may appreciate a small houseplant over a bouquet of flowers. The Sill is an online greenhouse that delivers plants to your door.
Check out The Sill.
10
Amazon
A really yummy chocolate bar
For a small but mighty present, grab your date a delicious chocolate bar with fun stuff in it and a nice-looking wrapper. Something like Tony's Chocolonely, a step up from a Hersey bar but not too stuffy (or costly!).
Get it from Amazon for $3.59.
11
Amazon
Make them dinner
Instead of going out to a crowded, overpriced meal, throw on your apron and make your date a home-cooked dinner. To make it extra easy, Amazon Fresh now has a "recipe" section where you can pick a meal and they'll tell you all the things you need and how to make it. Pictured is the "Easy Shrimp and Avocado Taco Salad" that feeds two and takes 17 minutes to make.
Check out Amazon Fresh recipes.
12
Amazon
Go to the movies
The talkies! The silver screen! Taking your date to the movies is a wholesome and vintage-inspired date, perfect for Feb. 14. Grab a Fandango gift card for extra time and location flexibility.
Get it on Amazon for $25.
13
Amazon
Or, do a movie night at home
If you're not trying to see a movie in theaters, an at-home movie night with popcorn and pre-movie trivia is a step up from just watching Netflix. This kit includes blank movie tickets you can personalize, popcorn bags, concession stand place cards and trivia cards.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
14
Bookshop
A book
A book as a present is a sweet and considerate move. It's not too expensive and it's something they're guaranteed to use, but also won't feel guilty about donating or giving to a friend if you break up. Bookshop is an online store that connects to various local book stores around the country. Support a small shop in a city your date loves!
Check out Bookshop.
15
Masterclass
Take an online cooking class
For an activity-based home date, take an online cooking class from a celebrity chef. Even if the food bombs, you're guaranteed to laugh your way through it.
Check out Masterclass.
16
UrbanStems
Flowers
Giving your date some fresh flowers on Valentine's Day is a timeless classic. To make it feel more casual, go with wildflowers or something colorful, over, say, two dozen long-stem red roses in a heart vase.
Get them from UrbanStems for $45.
17
GrubHub
Call for takeout
Never underestimate the power of delivery. If you're not big on actual presents or are stressed about what the "vibe" is or if bringing a gift would be too much, offer to get dinner. It's kind and generous but still incredibly low-key.
Check out GrubHub.
