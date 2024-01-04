'Food Network' Star Valerie Bertinelli Shares 'PSA' After People Criticized Her Looks

Valerie Bertinelli is calling out the critics who made comments about her appearance on social media.
On Tuesday, the Food Network star posted a makeup-free “PSA” video on Instagram to address those who mocked her gray hair and use of filters.
“I’m filming with no filter today because some of y’all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I’ve told you about,” she said. “Sometimes I use a filter, and sometimes I don’t. Most of the time, I do use a filter because this is me with no makeup, and this is no filter.”
The 63-year-old went on to shut down the social media users who accused her of wearing wigs in her posts.
“Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then, please? Because I’m tired of getting my roots done every two weeks,” she said as she lowered her head to give viewers a closer look at her hair.
Despite the negative comments, the “Kid’s Baking Championship” host didn’t hesitate to acknowledge the people who have been “really kind” and “sweet” to her on social media.
“Thank goodness 99.9% of you are like, really kind, sweet people and don’t give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on,” she said.
Bertinelli’s followers stuck up for her in the comments section amid the remarks about her looks, including “Saved by the Bell” actor Tiffani Thiessen.
Thiessen told Bertinelli “don’t give that any energy friend,” before adding, “It ain’t worth it. I literally erase and ignore that noise. Did that for my sanity a long time ago.”
In July last year, Bertinelli posted a video on TikTok discussing her personal experiences with a certain controversial cosmetic practice — Botox.
“I have tried Botox ... and I hated it,” she said after someone made a snarky comment on social media accusing her of getting the cosmetic injections.
She then shared a photo of herself with Botox taken six years ago, before saying that it “sort of changed the shape of my eyebrows.”
“And I thought it was going to help me with my genetically puffy eyes,” she said.
The “One Day at a Time” alum went on to encourage her followers not to “shame” people over what they do with their bodies.
“Don’t shame somebody if they want to do something, anything, to make themselves feel better as they go out into this insane, flippin’ crazy world. We’re all in this together,” she said.
