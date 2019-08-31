'Kindest Actor On Set': Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Valerie Harper

Celebrity fans, friends and former co-stars are paying tribute to beloved sitcom actor Valerie Harper, who died at the age of 80 on Friday.
Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, Mia Farrow, Patricia Arquette, Cyndi Lauper, Topher Grace and others shared heartfelt messages and memories of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” And “Rhoda” star on Twitter:
Valerie Harper was always the most gracious and the kindest actor on set.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 30, 2019
She will be missed. Rest In Peace.
Valerie Harper made Rhoda feel like family. She was funny&full of heart. She was Mary’s colorful friend who made us sit up every time she walked through the door. And then, Valerie showed us what grace is, when she told us-&showed us-she was living with cancer. And she lived. 💔— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 31, 2019
Thank you brilliant Valerie- you gave us so much!!💔 RIP Valerie Harper pic.twitter.com/URF0SuzCux— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 30, 2019
#ValerieHarper was a #Broadway veteran, a 2010 #TonyAwards nominee, a @CBS star, and a beloved member of the theatre community. Rest in peace. #RIPValerieHarperhttps://t.co/LHsDeSRgws pic.twitter.com/bUCEr61QVE— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 30, 2019
A sad loss Valerie Harper passes away at 80 #BeautifulPerson #SuperTalent Rest In Peace! 🦋 https://t.co/tlhb2H9DV9— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 31, 2019
Wow will miss this tv icon! I grew up watching her 😞 prayers to her family, friends & tv family 🙏❤️#ValerieHarper— Jaqueline Fleming (@JaqFleming) August 30, 2019
RIP @ValerieHarper— Joslyn Fox (@Joslyn_Fox) August 30, 2019
For those of us who were never a Mary, we were proud to be a Rhoda.
Forever an icon, defying the odds.
May you now finally rest.
Valerie Harper passed away. She was a wonderful actress and brought me so much joy. She will be missed rip❤️— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) August 30, 2019
Sad to hear about the passing of #ValerieHarper. She was incredibly courageous facing cancer with her humor and grace. Thinking of her devoted family, friends, and many fans. Like Mary Tyler Moore she could turn the world on with her smile. 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/iEHnWl2BTO— Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 30, 2019
I was so sad to hear that the amazing Valerie Harper passed away. “Aunt Paula” was as wonderful to work with as she was funny. My best to her family. pic.twitter.com/DuOom2478j— Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) August 30, 2019
A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine. Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon. pic.twitter.com/FicADkSAzS— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 30, 2019
One of our all-time favorites has passed. Wonderful, funny, lovely, supportive and a huge influence on and off stage, we love you, Valerie. https://t.co/SKrX7n4WYH— Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) August 30, 2019
We’ve lost another brilliantly talented television icon! RIP #ValerieHarper! Your work will be appreciated for generations to come! I know you’re reunited w/ your best friend #MaryTylerMoore! pic.twitter.com/HANZeYlhTa— Brad Everett Young (@BradEYoung) August 30, 2019
Icon 💔 and lovely human being. She elevated everything she was in. A master. https://t.co/e5bgkqmBSk— kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) August 30, 2019
I was just thinking about the most powerful thing #ValerieHarper said to me during our interview. It was simple. She said, “Darling, don’t miss your life. It’s happening around you. Every moment you waste is a moment you miss.” pic.twitter.com/oXPXLDSjVs— Larry Flick (@LarryFlick) August 31, 2019
Rhoda was a terrific show and Valerie Harper such a superb lead - real, honest and hugely funny. https://t.co/9X22heZysP— Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) August 30, 2019
Even when she was down she danced and showed the world that she refused to let cancer beat her. Now Rhoda is with Mary in heaven. RIP Valerie Harper. You were the epitome of strength and humor. 😢🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/CEGWl4hfhA— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 30, 2019
I loved Valerie as Rhoda, & as a big star who never acted like it. @SenSherrodBrown & I spent time w/her after her DC performance in Gilda’s Balcony. She was so sweet & kind — & funny. She gave me one of her fake noses & clapped like a kid when I laughed. https://t.co/HmPNy6oNAX— Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) August 31, 2019
Another wonderful actor passes away. Loved this show growing up.— Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) August 30, 2019
Valerie Harper, TV's Rhoda, has died at 80 https://t.co/0SB1HMkrst
I think Valerie Harper was awesome.— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) August 30, 2019