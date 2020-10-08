'Vampire Diaries' Stars Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter Over VP Debate

“The Vampire Diaries” co-stars Paul Wesley and Matthew Davis bared their fangs on Twitter Wednesday night while sparring over the vice presidential debate.

The two actors, who starred on the long-running CW drama together for years, clashed over their political differences in a social media feud gone viral, as they tuned into see Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris face off.

Davis, who frequently expresses his support for President Donald Trump online, backed Pence in the debate and sparked the exchange by criticizing moderator Susan Page for stepping on the vice president’s speaking time.

“It be nice if the moderator would stop interrupting Pence and let him finish his point,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet to his nearly 60,000 followers.

Wesley took that as his cue to jump in, writing, “It would also be nice if pence answered the question he was originally asked rather than deflect.”

Did anyone have Stefan Salvatore and Alaric twitter beefing over the US election on their 2020 bingo card pic.twitter.com/9rrUxMfgCu — Jenna Guillaume⁷ (@JennaGuillaume) October 8, 2020

And so a Twitter squabble was born, with Davis hitting back with an attempted dig at Wesley’s support of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

“Paul likes to vote for criminals and losers just like he did in 2016. Your opinion on the matter carries little weight as far as I am concerned. Next,” he tweeted in yet another deleted post.

“You’re mistaken. I didn’t vote for trump in 2016,” Wesley responded.

Wesley then dropped a reference to the supernatural series by mentioning vervain, an herb that was essentially used as vampire poison in the show, severely weakening and sometimes killing those of the fanged persuasion.

“Guys Alaric drank some vervain, he’s losing it,” he wrote, referring to Davis by his “Vampire Diaries” character by name, to which the actor countered with a “Yawn.”

When a fan pointed out the Davis didn’t actually play a vampire on the series, Wesley joked, “Yea but that stuff is strongggg.”

Wesley, however, tried to end the feud on a more positive note, writing in response, “Lighten up baby boy you know you miss me.”

He added in one final tweet: ”@ImMatthew_Davis love you buddy.”

Tonya Wise/Invision/AP Matthew Davis and Paul Wesley on a "Vampire Diaries" panel with Nina Dobrev at Comic-Con in 2014.

Davis currently stars on the “Vampire Diaries” spinoff series “Legacies” with its third season set to bow on the CW next year after COVID-related delays. Fans might also recognize the actor from his role as Warner Huntington III from “Legally Blonde.”

Wesley, meanwhile, has starred on the CBS series “Tell Me a Story” in his post-“Vampire Diaries” career.

Their exchange on Wednesday night attracted plenty of attention across social media, racking up thousands of likes and retweets, with many expressing surprise over Davis’ political affiliation.

Wait is Matthew Davis a Trump Supporter? Elle Woods was right to dump him. pic.twitter.com/MBh88ZXkhO — Laura Sebastian (@sebastian_lk) October 8, 2020

suddenly i’m a paul wesley stan pic.twitter.com/ALGZY4g2V1 — ana BLM (@chambiegolden) October 8, 2020

Maybe I should’ve been stanning Stefan over Damon in 2010!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/IjWTDRe0FN — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 8, 2020

paul wesley out here showing why being team stefan was a good choice pic.twitter.com/Qhq57bLSuJ — serenityˣᴺ 🖤 (@serenexsiren) October 8, 2020

alaric saltzman voting for trump doesn’t surprise me at all! but anyways not paul wesley and matthew davis getting it on on twitter 😭 pic.twitter.com/A0DmMAJK2H — agapé 🇷🇼 (@agapethamar) October 8, 2020

not alaric from the vampire diaries being a trumpie... pic.twitter.com/iHTIU2kkbk — ًmomo hates julie plec! (@momoIenium) October 8, 2020

paul wesley reading the hate comments matt davis is getting pic.twitter.com/AVcAMxqN7C — kara (@sincularitys) October 8, 2020