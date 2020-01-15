Van Jones Delivers Ominous 2020 Warning To Democrats After 'Dispiriting' Debate

Van Jones issued a warning to the Democratic presidential candidates: You’re going to have to do a whole lot better if you hope to beat President Donald Trump in this year’s election.

The CNN commentator called Tuesday night’s debate “dispiriting,” especially the clash between Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). The two progressive candidates have stepped up their hostilities in recent days after Warren said Sanders told her in 2018 that he did not believe a woman could beat Trump.

Sanders denied making the comment.

“Democrats got to do better than what we saw tonight,” Jones said. “There was nothing I saw tonight that would be able to take Donald Trump out, and I want to see a Democrat in the White House as soon as possible.”

He added:

There was nothing tonight, if you’re looking at this thing, to say any of these people are prepared for what Donald Trump is going do to us. And to see further division tonight is very dispiriting.

In a tweet, Jones also called the debate “cold oatmeal.”

I had high expectations for the candidates during tonight’s #DemDebate, but there was a spark missing on stage. It felt like cold oatmeal to me. Do you agree? @CNN — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 15, 2020

Trump seemed to appreciate Jones’ comments; overnight, he retweeted them.

See more of Jones’ observations below:

.@ewarren had breakout moments tonight, but did anyone on that stage really seem ready to take on Trump in a debate? If we want a Democrat to win the White House (which I certainly do) we need our candidates to start showing up a lot stronger. #DemDebate @CNN pic.twitter.com/TO88Bn0ipv — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 15, 2020