CNN commentator Van Jones on Monday warned of a “potential time bomb” for the country with the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

“Everybody I’m talking to is ... frustrated, retriggered, retraumatized. Seeing that video, seeing the complete contempt for life,” Jones told CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the first day of Chauvin’s trial, during which the full video of the then-officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds was aired.

“The system is on trial here,” said Jones. “If this is considered legal conduct from a police officer, if you can do this in broad daylight and not go to jail, it will be perceived as open season, telling police officers from coast to coast you can literally get away with murder in broad daylight.”

"Today brought it all back home for tens of millions of people," says CNN's Van Jones about the first day of Derek Chauvin's murder trial in the death of George Floyd. "If this is considered legal conduct from a police officer... it will be perceived as open season."