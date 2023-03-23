CNN’s Van Jones Explains Why Trump Is A ‘Sinister Ferris Bueller’

CNN commentator Van Jones on Wednesday likened Donald Trump to a “sinister Ferris Bueller” for fundraising off his expected indictment following an investigation into hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

“Trump, obviously, is raising money off of all this,” noted “Outfront” anchor Erin Burnett. “You know, there’s reporting that he wants to be handcuffed. He thinks this is all great for him. At least he’s pretending he thinks that it’s all great for him if they don’t indict, obviously that’s a win for him. Is it a win-win?”

“You know, that means it’s Wednesday,” Jones deadpan replied.

“In other words, that’s the Donald Trump phenomenon. Like, whatever happens, he’s figured out some way to make it work for him,” he continued.

“He’s like a sinister Ferris Bueller,” Jones continued, referencing Matthew Broderick’s character in the 1986 movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” who skips school pretending to be sick and ends up the subject of a massive “Save Ferris” fundraising effort.

“You know what I mean? He just gets away with stuff, and it just drives people nuts,” added Jones.

Jones, though, suggested Trump’s calls for cash were “false advertising.”

“He says, ‘I’m going to get arrested on Tuesday, send me money,’” said Jones. “Everybody sending the money. He’s not arrested. I mean, he’s just he’s unbelievable. The stuff he gets away with.”