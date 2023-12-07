'Vanderpump Rules' Star Is Heading To Broadway

Reality TV personality Ariana Madix is set to star as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” on Broadway for eight weeks starting in January.
“It’s just the biggest dream come true,” she said Wednesday on “Live With Kelly and Mark.”
“I cannot believe this is real life. I’m going to cry.”
Madix, who made headlines earlier this year when she found out that her boyfriend of nine years cheated on her with her friend, studied musical theater in college. But after she couldn’t make it in New York, she moved to Los Angeles, where she found fame as a cast member of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” a reality show about a group of servers at a West Hollywood restaurant owned by Lisa Vanderpump.
Since this year’s cheating scandal, or “Scandoval” — a play on the name of Madix’s ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval — Madix has been busy. She and fellow “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Katie Maloney are opening their own sandwich shop, Madix has released a cocktail book, and she just finished in third place on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”
In the past, various celebrities have taken on the role of Roxie on Broadway, including Pamela Anderson, Ashlee Simpson, Rumer Willis and Christie Brinkley.