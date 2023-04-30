'Vanderpump Rules' Star Gets Compared To Tucker Carlson And We Can't Stop Laughing

Two of TV’s most reviled men got roasted during the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night.

Tucker Carlson earned an apt comparison to “Vanderpump Rules” lothario Tom Sandoval during host Roy Wood Jr.’s remarks at the annual event.

Wood poked at Carlson’s recent ouster from Fox News, saying, “The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job, but to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling.”

“I work at ‘The Daily Show,’ so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program,” the comedian said of ex-“Daily Show” anchor Trevor Noah.

"Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval and Fox News alum Tucker Carlson were both the butt of the joke at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday. Getty Images

Wood wasn’t cutting Carlson any slack. “Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” he said.

Carlson’s crass texts about Fox colleagues reportedly clinched his exit from the network.

Sandoval’s now-notorious affair, known as “Scandoval” to reality devotees, came to light after his ex, Ariana Madix, discovered lurid texts with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Madix was all about the joke as she dropped her jaw and stifled a laugh while sitting besides Bravo doyenne Lisa Vanderpump and co-star Lala Kent.

Lala Kent (left), Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madix arrive for the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday. STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

“I don’t know what ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is about,” Wood went on. “I just watched it a couple times, but my friends tell me it’s like ‘BMF’ for white people.”

Madix, Vanderpump and Kent attended the dinner on behalf of the Daily Mail.

Expressing her admiration for politics, Madix told the outlet, “My wonderful late grandmother was very active in local politics and I’ve always dreamed of visiting the White House, so this is an incredible honor.”

Watch Roy Wood Jr.’s full speech below. His “Vanderpump Rules” bit starts around 4:40.