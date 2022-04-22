Vanessa Bayer's Family Vacation Takes A Weird Turn After Caramel Weed Edibles

Vanessa Bayer tells Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday that she got "so, so high" after eating a bag of caramel edibles with her brother on a family vacation. Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Vanessa Bayer shared an amusing family vacation story involving edible weed during a 4/20 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday.

When Kimmel asked Bayer whether she celebrates the holiday cherished by weed devotees around the world, she replied: “I don’t celebrate it as much as I celebrate other holidays, but I do give it its — you know.”

Bayer then hilariously recalled how she discovered her mom’s rolling papers.

“My brother and I, when we were in sort of middle school, found a lot of my parents’ weed — like they kept it in the freezer. And sometimes we would find rolling papers in my mom’s purse and we would write her notes on them like, ‘Went go get snacks’ or whatever,” she said as the crowd erupted in laughter.

The Emmy-nominated actor told Kimmel she’s never actually seen her parents high, but confessed she and her brother once accidentally overindulged in a bag of caramel edibles on a family vacation.

Bayer said the two watched the movie “Shallow Hal” and got “so, so super high.”

“We were in Seattle on a family trip six years ago, it wasn’t really that long ago, whatever,” she said. “It was kind of before weed was legal in a lot of states.”

“My brother and I bought this bag of caramels. He had 60 milligrams worth and I had 40 milligrams. We should have known when we were finishing the whole bag that it was a sign that we were having a lot,” Bayer said.

Kimmel then asked Bayer how her body reacted.

“I was just like ’What is happening? This movie is so trippy,’” she said.

