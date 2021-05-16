Vanessa Bryant Delivers Incredible Hall of Fame Speech Honoring Kobe: 'He's Still Winning'

“I used to avoid praising my husband in public because I felt like he got enough praise from his fans around the world and someone had to bring him back to reality,” she said at the start of her speech. “Right now, I’m sure he’s laughing in heaven because I’m about to praise him in public for his accomplishments on one of the most public stages. I could see him know, arms folded, with a huge grin saying, ‘Isn’t this some shit?’ He’s still winning.”

“I wish my husband was here to accept this incredible award. He and Gigi deserve to be here to witness this. Gigi would be so proud to watch her daddy get enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame,” Bryant continued.

The five-time NBA champion was elected into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility just three months after he and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California along with seven others.

The formal induction ceremony, which also welcomed Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett into the Hall of Fame, was supposed to be held last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.