Vanessa Bryant Shares Touching Family Footage In Kobe And Gianna Tribute

Vanessa Bryant’s latest tribute to husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna Bryant is a tender peek at the family enjoying a happier time together.

On Thursday, the wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend shared footage from Kobe’s documentary, “Kobe Bryant’s Muse,” showing the Bryant family enjoying a night at home together.

In the clip, which played during the credits of the 2015 film, the Bryants are playing cards, laughing, dancing and cuddling on the couch together.

“Missing you both so much #GigiBryant and @kobebryant … Even missing your ‘earthquakes’ - (leg shakes),” Vanessa captioned the video, referring to a particularly sweet moment at the end of the video.

She also noted that the video was backed by Beyoncé’s “XO” and quoted poignant lyrics from the song in her caption.

“Your love is bright as ever / Even in the shadows / Baby kiss me / Before they turn the lights out / Your heart is glowing / And I’m crashing into you / Baby kiss me / Before they turn the lights out / Before they turn the lights out,” she wrote.

On Monday, Beyoncé sang the very same song — as well as her hit “Halo” — at the public memorial service for Kobe and 13-year-old Gianna, who died last month along with seven other people in a tragic helicopter accident.

“I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs,” the Grammy winner said at the memorial.