Vanessa Bryant Honors 'Sweet Baby' Gianna Bryant On What Would've Been 14th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant shared with fans on Friday a heartbreaking message on what would have been daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s 14th birthday.
Vanessa posted on her Instagram page a smiling and colorful snapshot of the teen, wishing a happy birthday to “my sweet baby girl, Gianna.”
“Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️” Vanessa wrote.
Vanessa implored fans to wear red to honor Gianna on her birthday because she “loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures,” and to share an “act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness.”
“Red means love and life,” Vanessa said in the caption to a post featuring a red bracelet that reads “Gigi Bryant ❤️Mambacita.” She also said to use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay.
Gianna was killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26 alongside her father, NBA legend father Kobe Bryant, and seven others.
Since then, Vanessa has been vocal on social media about her grief and the pain of losing both her husband and daughter.
Kobe Bryant fans, as well as friends and supporters of the family, have come out in droves on social media to honor Gianna ― an aspiring WNBA player ― on her birthday, even starting the hashtag #RIPGigi.