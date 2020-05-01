Vanessa Bryant Honors 'Sweet Baby' Gianna Bryant On What Would've Been 14th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant shared with fans on Friday a heartbreaking message on what would have been daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant’s 14th birthday.

Vanessa posted on her Instagram page a smiling and colorful snapshot of the teen, wishing a happy birthday to “my sweet baby girl, Gianna.”

“Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️” Vanessa wrote.

Vanessa implored fans to wear red to honor Gianna on her birthday because she “loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures,” and to share an “act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness.”

“Red means love and life,” Vanessa said in the caption to a post featuring a red bracelet that reads “Gigi Bryant ❤️Mambacita.” She also said to use the hashtag #PlayGigisWay.

Since then, Vanessa has been vocal on social media about her grief and the pain of losing both her husband and daughter.

Kobe Bryant fans, as well as friends and supporters of the family, have come out in droves on social media to honor Gianna ― an aspiring WNBA player ― on her birthday, even starting the hashtag #RIPGigi.

Gianna Bryant would have turned 14 years old today. #RIPGigi 🙏⁣ pic.twitter.com/eiuqpOO717 — ESPN (@espn) May 1, 2020

Happy Birthday Gianna Rest in Heaven Mambacita ❤️🐍 pic.twitter.com/JhTFLdRCHx — G3️⃣ (@Gabri3lGonzalez) May 1, 2020

Since it's almost Gianna Bryant's bday, i made this short tribute video. Happy birthday Gigi. pic.twitter.com/d0jKmesj7C — edris📌 (@helloeddd) May 1, 2020

Gianna Bryant was a student of the game.



She would have turned 14 years old today ❤️ #RIPGigi



(via madehoops/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/TIZr5JUYP8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2020

Gianna Bryant would’ve turned 14 years old today 🙏🏽💜💛 The world has not been the same since that tragic day in January. Her spirit will live on forever through this game. RIP Queen Mamba. #RIPGiGi pic.twitter.com/FzuwBqVjvW — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) May 1, 2020