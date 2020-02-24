Vanessa Bryant Tearfully Honors Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant At Memorial Ceremony

The 37-year-old mom described her daughter as “an amazingly sweet and gentle soul” who still kissed her goodnight and good morning.

“She was one of my very best friends,” said Vanessa, who added that Gigi was known for her love of baking, making people smile and doing TikTok dances.

Gigi was “confident, but not in an arrogant way” and had been “looking forward to high school.”

“We will not be able to see Gianna go to high school,” said Vanessa through tears. “We didn’t get the chance to teach her how to drive a car. I won’t be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day.”

Vanessa added that Gianna “would’ve been an amazing mommy” and an incredible addition to the WNBA, a comment that earned cheers from the crowd.

“I cannot imagine life without her. ... I miss you, all of you, every day. I love you,” she said before moving on to honor her “soulmate,” Kobe.

After acknowledging his career as a famous basketball player, she told the crowd that he was also her “sweet husband” and the father of their four daughters.

“He was the most amazing husband. Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. ... He would do anything for me,” said Vanessa, before detailing how romantic he was.