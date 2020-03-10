Vanessa Bryant Poses With Kobe And Gianna Mural: 'Smile Though Your Heart Is Aching'

Vanessa Bryant honored late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna with a sweet post in front of a mural of their likenesses.

The 37-year-old stood smiling alongside her daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri in an Instagram post she shared on Monday. The mother and daughters are standing in front of a mural featuring Kobe kissing Gianna on the head with a halo above.

Vanessa quoted the lyrics of singer Nat King Cole’s song “Smile,” in the caption: “Smile though your heart is aching / Smile even though it’s breaking / When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by.”

An earlier post from Vanessa indicates that the snapshot was taken ahead of Natalia’s winter formal at her school. The formal was on Saturday.

Vanessa has been active on social media since the tragic death of both Kobe and Gianna in a helicopter crash in January.

In addition to often paying tribute to her late partner and child online, she gave a beautiful speech about each of them during a special memorial ceremony hosted by the Los Angeles Lakers and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation last month.

In her eulogies for both, she described her daughter as “an amazingly sweet and gentle soul” and Kobe as “the most amazing husband” who “would do anything for me.”

Of the pair, Vanessa said: “God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi. ... We love you.”