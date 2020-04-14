Vanessa Bryant Pens Emotional Message On Anniversary Of Kobe Bryant's Last NBA Game

Vanessa Bryant paid homage to the fourth anniversary of Mamba Day ― Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game with the Los Angeles Lakers ― with a heartfelt post about his too short retirement and the “senseless” death of both her husband and the couple’s teenage daughter, Gianna.

The mother of four on Monday posted a clip of that final NBA game with an emotional caption: “My husband worked his ass off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for lost time.”

“He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls’ lives,” she wrote, noting that he only “got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement.”

But in that time, Vanessa wrote: “We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team. ... She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy.”

Referring to the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in which Kobe, 41, Gianna, 13, and seven others were killed as the entourage traveled to a youth game at the NBA legend’s Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, she said: “I wish I could back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair.”

The couple’s three other children are Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 9 months.

The Lakers won five championships during Kobe’s long career with the team. The team did not make the playoffs during his last season, but in his final game he spearheaded a win after the Lakers had lost 14 of its previous 16 games.

Vanessa has been very open on social media about her grief, often sharing messages addressed to Kobe and Gianna on her page. Through that grief, she still managed to share some joyful snapshots and videos of her daughters celebrating Easter over the weekend.