Vanessa Bryant Says 'Love You Forever' To Kobe Bryant On Their Anniversary

“Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you can possibly be. Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to be better,” she said at the time.

She also thanked her husband for giving her the couple’s four daughters, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri, and praising all he did for their family.

“You did it. You’re in the Hall of Fame now. You’re a true champ,” she said, getting emotional. “You’re not just an MVP, you’re an all-time great. I’m so proud of you, I love you forever and always, Kobe Bean Bryant.”