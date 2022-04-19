Vanessa Bryant Says 'Love You Forever' To Kobe Bryant On Their Anniversary

Vanessa Bryant is holding on strong to her love for her late husband, Kobe Bryant.
She shared a sweet throwback photo on Monday to mark their 21st wedding anniversary.
“I love you forever, baby,” Vanessa captioned the picture of the couple, along with the hashtag #21. “Happy Anniversary @kobebryant.”
The couple were married on April 18, 2001, after first meeting each other in 1999.
The NBA great once shared a photo of the two back in 1999 on what turned out to be a special moment.
“This pic is the day I asked [Vanessa] for her number 11/28/99,” he wrote in 2013. “Thru the ups and downs she has been my love and best friend. 20 and 17 yrs old when we met, we have actually grown up together. A true honor and a blessing. Ti Amo Queen Mamba.”
The Los Angeles Lakers star tragically died at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26, 2020.
All eight other passengers aboard the helicopter also died, including the Bryants’ 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
Vanessa Bryant spoke of her “forever” love for her late husband ― and all that he accomplished in his incredible 20 year career ― while posthumously accepting his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year.
“Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you can possibly be. Thank you for growing and learning from your own mistakes. Thank you for always trying to be better,” she said at the time.
She also thanked her husband for giving her the couple’s four daughters, Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri, and praising all he did for their family.
“You did it. You’re in the Hall of Fame now. You’re a true champ,” she said, getting emotional. “You’re not just an MVP, you’re an all-time great. I’m so proud of you, I love you forever and always, Kobe Bean Bryant.”