“Grateful to wake up to my 3 sweet girls today. Wish we were all together,” Bryant concluded.

Vanessa Bryant and her surviving daughters Natalia, 17; Bianka, 3; and Capri, 10 months; have commemorated several special occasions they would have shared with Kobe and Gianna since they died.

In April, Vanessa marked her 19th wedding anniversary and shared images of roses sent from her eldest daughter to honor the occasion. And for Gianna’s birthday last week, Vanessa asked fans to wear red to honor her daughter, and implored people to share an act of kindness. She also distributed red bracelets labeled with Gianna’s name and her nickname, Mambacita, which she got from her father’s famous “Black Mamba” moniker.