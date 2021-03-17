Vanessa Bryant Names Deputies Accused Of Sharing Kobe, Gianna Crash Photos

Bryant’s lawsuit, filed in California in September, cites emotional distress, negligence and invasion of privacy, and accuses the sheriff’s department of compounding her trauma.

“Mrs. Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child, and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online,” the lawsuit states.

Bryant’s lawsuit also alleges that a subsequent internal investigation did not take adequate steps to ensure the images had been scrubbed from the internet and revealed that department investigators “were unfamiliar with fundamental concepts regarding how photos are stored and transmitted on cell phones.”

“For example, during Defendant Versales’ interview, the Department’s lead investigator stated: ‘I don’t know how iPhones work.’”