Vanessa Bryant Names Deputies Accused Of Sharing Kobe, Gianna Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, named four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday who had obtained and shared photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter Gianna Bryant last year.
Vanessa Bryant posted images on Instagram of the lawsuit that names Los Angeles County, the county’s fire department, the sheriff’s department led by Alex Villanueva, as well as four sheriff’s deputies: Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell and Raul Versales.
Those names were previously redacted while a judge determined if they could be revealed.
County attorneys wanted to keep the deputies’ names sealed over concerns that hackers might target them to obtain and publish the photos. The effort was rejected last week by District Judge John F. Walter, who said in a ruling that this is “totally inconsistent with their position that such photographs no longer exist.”
Bryant also shared nine other images from the lawsuit containing disturbing allegations about how the deputies acquired and distributed the images of the retired Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter, who died along with seven other people when their helicopter went down in Calabasas, California, on Jan. 26, 2020.
Cruz, a trainee deputy at the sheriff’s department, allegedly obtained images of the Bryants’ remains on his personal cellphone on the day of the crash. He had no role in the investigation of the accident and was posted nearby to monitor entry to a trail that led to the site, according to the lawsuit.
He is accused of sharing those images with another deputy, Michael Russell, as well as members of the public, including a bartender at the Baja California Bar and Grill in Norwalk, California, two days later.
The bartender then “loudly boasted to restaurant employees and patrons that he had just seen a photo of Kobe Bryant’s body and described the image in graphic detail,” the lawsuit alleges.
One of the patrons described the situation as “very, very disturbing.” He had emailed a complaint to the sheriff’s department after the incident at the bar.
Russell, who also did not play a role in the crash investigation, allegedly texted the photos on Jan. 28 to a friend with whom he “plays video games nightly.”
Versales is accused of obtaining the photos and saving them to his personal cellphone before sharing them with several other department personnel, including Mejia.
Bryant’s lawsuit, filed in California in September, cites emotional distress, negligence and invasion of privacy, and accuses the sheriff’s department of compounding her trauma.
“Mrs. Bryant feels ill at the thought of strangers gawking at images of her deceased husband and child, and she lives in fear that she or her children will one day confront horrific images of their loved ones online,” the lawsuit states.
Bryant’s lawsuit also alleges that a subsequent internal investigation did not take adequate steps to ensure the images had been scrubbed from the internet and revealed that department investigators “were unfamiliar with fundamental concepts regarding how photos are stored and transmitted on cell phones.”
“For example, during Defendant Versales’ interview, the Department’s lead investigator stated: ‘I don’t know how iPhones work.’”
Following the district judge’s ruling last month, Bryant’s attorney Luis Li told the Los Angeles Times that “transparency promotes accountability.
“We look forward to presenting Mrs. Bryant’s case in open court,” Li said.
In the ruling, Walter said police misconduct allegations were of public interest, as were questions of whether the agencies responsible for investigating acted properly.
“Although the Court recognizes that this case has been the subject of public scrutiny and media attention and that the Deputy Defendants are legitimately concerned that they will encounter vitriol and social media attacks, such concerns, by themselves, are not sufficient to outweigh the public’s strong interest in access,” he wrote.