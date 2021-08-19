Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional About Dropping Daughter Off At College: 'Today Was Rough'

Vanessa Bryant has sent her and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter off to college.

She shared a sweet snapshot of herself with daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, on campus at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, where Natalia will be spending the next few years.

“Today was rough. This was before the tears came down. Missing [two-fingers emoji] forever. I love you @nataliabryant BE EPIC and FIGHT ON,” the 39-year-old wrote in the caption.

Bryant’s husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant were both killed in a helicopter accident in January 2020.

Natalia responded to the post telling her mom, “I love you!!!” while others like Olympic beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings commented that she “can not imagine. Love to your heart. To Your oldest baby girls’ too.”

Professional wrestler Natalya Neidhart also commented, calling Bryant “amazing in every way.”

“Amazing mom, amazing [person],” she wrote.

In March 2021, Bryant shared a video of her daughter finding out she got into USC on Instagram. She captioned the sweet moment with a note that read that she was “SO happy” for her daughter and that Natalia’s late father is “so PROUD OF YOU.”

“I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!” she wrote.