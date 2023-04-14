What's Hot

Vanessa Hudgens Recalls The Moment She Knew She Wanted To Marry Cole Tucker

The couple announced their engagement in a sweet Instagram post in February.
Vanessa Hudgens knew she wanted to marry her fiancé, baseball player Cole Tucker, fairly early on.

During an appearance on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” on Friday, Hudgens said she knew Tucker was the one after their “first weekend together.”

“I called my sister and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband,’” she said.

Hudgens also told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager how it feels to be officially engaged to Tucker, a development they announced earlier this year.

“It feels amazing,” Hudgens said. “There’s a sense of security and you feel so safe.”

“It’s the best thing, ever,” she added. “I love being a fiancée.”

Hudgens and Tucker announced their engagement in February. They both shared a photo on their Instagram accounts of them embracing while Hudgens flashes her engagement ring.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” the caption of the post read.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, California.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Hudgens is set to star in a new Tubi documentary about witchcraft and the supernatural realm. The movie, “Dead Hot,” premieres on Friday.

The actor claims to have had encounters with unseen spirits. During an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last year, Hudgens said she’d ignored these experiences in the past because “the unknown is scary,” but that she’s now ready to “lean into it.”

